Why King Charles could help ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have the freedom to follow their hearts

King Charles could help ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have the freedom to follow their hearts in the future.

A new documentary has shared some surprising insights into His Majesty’s hopes for his grandchildren, including the Wales kids.

According to an expert, King Charles is keen for them to have the “confidence” to marry “whom they want” and to be “unafraid of their emotions”.

Prince William and Princess Catherine’s three children were very much part of the action at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May. They were the only ones of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren to be in the procession and to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. As the children of the future King and Queen Consort they’ve been glimpsed more at public events and occasions recently. But despite their high-profile positions in the royal line of succession it seems King Charles could ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are completely free to follow their hearts in the coming years.

As per the Daily Mail, a new Channel 5 documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, has dived into His Majesty’s bond with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews who appeared in the programme, King Charles is focused on ensuring his grandchildren have far more “confidence” when it comes to “matters of the heart”.

“I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don't make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart,” she explained.

It seems His Majesty is actively eager to “try and help” his grandchildren grow up to have “fulfilled” personal lives. As part of this, King Charles is reportedly hoping to avoid history repeating itself and wishes them to marry whoever they want.

Professor Kaul said, “What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life.”

King Charles’ own personal life has consistently been under the microscope, especially during his marriage to the late Princess Diana and around the time of his second marriage to Queen Camilla. As the heir to the throne there was a huge amount of attention on who he would choose to be his wife and reports have claimed he was advised not to marry Queen Camilla before he met Princess Diana.

It seems when it comes to his grandchildren, King Charles could help ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as well as Prince Archie and Lilibet all feel “unafraid” to follow their hearts. He could also have the responsibility of reinforcing how important they all are as “fully rounded human beings”.

“Charles, as a good grandfather, will have to explain to [Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis] that they're not just spares, they're not just surplus to requirement,” declared broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika.

The Wales children are most often seen at public occasions with their grandfather. However, many fans will likely be hoping for a glimpse of them and the Sussex children reunited with King Charles in the not-too-distant future.