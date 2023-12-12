Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will eat separately on Christmas morning

It has been revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William will eat separately on Christmas Day because of this unusual tradition at Sandringham House.

The Royal Family's eating habits have often baffled us and when it comes to Christmas many of us are intrigued by the food traditions that might be in place, are they having the best Christmas food of 2023? Or serving goose or even swan for Christmas lunch? Are they drinking champagne out of golden flutes?

A former chef, Darren McGrady revealed to the Daily Mail, exactly what the Royal Family eats on Christmas Day, and detailed the rather strange tradition that means that the Prince and Princess of Wales won't ever eat breakfast together on Christmas Day morning at Sandringham House.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the article, the former Royal Chef revealed, "On Christmas Day, the ladies generally opt for a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee delivered to their rooms – the Queen’s tray is delivered at exactly 9am."

"The male Royals, meanwhile, come downstairs to the dining room for a hearty breakfast at 8.30am with eggs, bacon and mushrooms, kippers and grilled kidneys, to set them up for the 11am church service at St Mary Magdalene. When they return, it’s straight into pre-lunch drinks," he said.

This gender separation is rather strange but could be down to the highly photographed church service on the Sandringham Estate that the entire Royal Family attends. Of course, for the women in the family, there will be more time for preparing their hair and makeup than their male counterparts. The women in the family are expected to be perfectly quaffed during this walk and probably need breakfast in their rooms so they can continue getting prepped and ready for the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Darren also revealed that Christmas Day isn't the only festive mealtime celebration as Christmas Eve afternoon tea is also rather special for the royals.

The chef revealed, "The first time the Royals congregate on Christmas Eve is for afternoon tea at 4pm, often in the ornate Sandringham saloon under its exquisitely painted ceiling. It involves a large cake, usually a ginger cake or honey and cream sponge; a fruit cake would clash with the following day’s Christmas cake. Small cakes and scones feature alongside finger sandwiches (crusts off, served in squares) filled with ham and English mustard, Sage Derby cheese and Branston Pickle or Coronation chicken, with a pot of Earl Grey tea."

The royals then also have dinner on Christmas Eve and open all their presents on this day in a German tradition called Heiligabend Bescherung.