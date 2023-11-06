Best Christmas food 2023: The woman&home Festive Food Award winners

Our panel of experts have tried and tested hundreds of festive food products to bring you their definitive list of the best Christmas food worth buying in 2023…

To whittle down our list of the best Christmas food 2023, the woman&home food team and panel of experts tried hundreds of mouthfuls of festive fare in a blind taste test under strict testing conditions to bring you an unbiased, expert-led, and definitive guide to the products that are worth your cash this year.

It may be a cliche, but we firmly believe Christmas is the most wonderful time of year, deserving of the very best food for your festive parties. If you're often overwhelmed by the offering and want to ensure you only buy the best, the Woman&home Festive Food Awards are designed to help you.

Hosted every year by a team of experts, hundreds of products are entered before being narrowed down to the very best food and drink products to buy. The judging takes place at our Test Kitchen, based in the Testing Centre of Excellence in Winnersh, Reading.

This shortlist of the 30 best Christmas food and drink products represents months of testing and judging to bring you the products that we truly believe will guarantee your tastiest Christmas ever.

A selection of smoked salmon submitted to the Festive Food Awards 2023. Each submission was given a unique number and plated up without the packaging to keep the testing impartial. (Image credit: Future)

How we tested the best Christmas food and drink for 2023

The woman&home Festive Food awards are judged by our experts in the food team. This consists of Group Food Director Jen Bedloe, Food Editor Jess Meyer, Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks, Food Writer Amanda James and Junior Food Writer Georgia Sparks.

Our food team has years of collective experience cooking and tasting the best in food and drink and they review thousands of new and existing products every year. This year, as part of the process to find the best Christmas food and drink for 2023, they have tried over 500 products, bringing you the best of the best, across a range of categories ranging from mains and trimmings to party food and desserts.

The whole 2023 woman&home festive food testing team deliberating over the various festive bakes and desserts in this year's competition. (Image credit: Future)

Submissions for the woman&home Food Awards were tested blind, meaning there was no brand favouritism. The judges had no idea of the price of the product and the food was judged on its own merits.

The judges scored each product on flavour, appearance, innovation and ease when it came to cooking or preparation. Each product was given a score from one to five and then an average was calculated to help shortlist the top-performing Christmas food products.

Members of our food team taste testing the best smoked salmon contestants (Image credit: Future)

The best Christmas food 2023, as chosen by woman&home Food Editors

The best mince pies

(Image credit: Future)

Rosebud Preserves Mince Pies The best mince pie 2023 Specifications Pack size: 8-pack Price: £12 Stockist: Rosebudpreserves.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Lovingly handmade in Yorkshire, with Rosebud’s signature orange and almond-scented mincemeat, these were the unanimous winners for our judges. They are generously deep-filled, making them ideal for both a teatime treat and alternative pudding over the festive season.

We loved these for their classic look and well-balanced spice. The pastry was the best we tried, being deliciously crumbly, with a wonderfully buttery taste. Finished with a crunchy sugared top, they tasted nice straight from the pack, but were even better warmed, with a little dollop of brandy cream.

Best Christmas pudding

(Image credit: Cartwright and butler)

Cartwright and Butler Traditional Christmas Pudding The best traditional Christmas pudding 2023 Specifications Weight: 908g Price: £30 Stockist: Cartwrightandbutler.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

If a flaming pudding is essential at your Christmas table, you can’t go wrong with this classic. Praised by judges for its well-balanced flavour and appealing traditional rounded shape, it’s filled with plump fruit and has a pleasing hint of salt to temper the sweetness. It’s boozy, but not overpowering, offering a warming hint of almondy amaretto that reminded Food Director Jen Bedloe of marzipan.

Our judges thought this was the closest to a homemade pudding, with a rich, dense and almost sticky texture that would pair well with custard, cream or brandy butter, depending on what takes your fancy.

The pudding will easily serve six but if you’re like us and prefer to offer a bit of a dessert buffet at Christmas, the leftovers are also very good - either simply warmed in the microwave, or crumbled and toasted for an easy ice cream topper.

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Waitrose Christmas Deer-licious Sticky Toffee Pudding The best alternative Christmas pudding 2023 Specifications Weight: 600g Price: £10 Stockist: waitrose.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

This joyful showstopper will prove popular with the whole family and makes a beautiful alternative to a classic Christmas pudding. Food Editor Jess Meyer commented, “This would make a wonderful sweet centrepiece for the dried fruit averse”.

The sponge is moist and light, with a warming hint of gingerbread spice for a festive twist on a perennial favourite. It comes with a ready-to-heat toffee sauce to pour over at the table for a spectacular finish and everything can be heated in the microwave for ultimate convenience.

Best Christmas cake

(Image credit: Cartwright and Butler)

Iced Christmas Round Cake The best Christmas cake 2023 Specifications Weight: 700g Price : £20 Stockist : Cartwright and Butler Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Laced with sweet cherries, almonds and a good lick of brandy, judges were won over by the well-balanced flavour and moist texture of this artisanal cake. Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks noted, “There’s a generous layer of quality marzipan, and the reusable tin makes it perfect for gifting”. Food Writer Georgia Sparks added, “It’s packed with loads of juicy fruit, making it a real winner for any fruit cake fan."

Best Yule log

(Image credit: Patisserie Valerie )

Traditional Yule Log The best traditional yule log 2023 Specifications Weight : 1002g Price : £54.95 Stockist : Patisserie Valerie Today's Best Deals Visit Site

If you’re planning a large gathering over the holidays, this big beauty is made for the limelight. It easily serves a crowd of 16 or more and is delivered frozen for ultimate convenience.

The sponge is moist and deeply chocolatey, making it ideal for both afternoon tea and an alternative festive pudding Iced in silky Italian buttercream, and dressed up with sweet edible decorations. Food Director Jen Bedloe loved this nostalgic bake, commenting, “It’s rich, chocolatey and delicious!”

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

M&S Snowy Winter Yule Log The best alternative yule log 2023 Specifications Weight : 850g Price : £15.00 Stockist : Marks & Spencer Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Great for a teatime treat or dessert, this double-duty roulade received top marks for quality and flavour. The combo of white chocolate and tangy passion fruit makes a refreshing change from the traditionally rich flavours of Christmas, and the generous size makes this great for feeding a crowd. Judges loved the pretty finish.

Food Writer Amanda James said, “The decorations really elevate this from an everyday bake to something special.”

Best Christmas Desserts

(Image credit: Tesco)

Tesco Finest Orange and Mascarpone High-wall Cheesecake Best Christmas Cheesecake 2023 Specifications Weight : 600g Price : £10 Stockist: Tesco.com Today's Best Deals View at Sacla

Delivering on style and taste, this beautiful baked cheesecake is flavoured with ginger and orange for a festive twist. The slightly bitter orange gel topping is reminiscent of Seville marmalade and nicely contrasts with the creamy mascarpone filling. There’s a lovely orange puree surprise running through the middle too, for a double dose of winter citrus, and the glitzy shimmering finish adds an extra Christmassy twist.

We loved the high-sided design which adds great texture and a fiery ginger kick. This is special enough for Christmas Day, but will also serve you well for a Boxing Day buffet or even a New Year’s party. The cheesecake will serve six generously.

(Image credit: Sainsburys)

Taste the Difference Home for Christmas Best Christmas family dessert 2023 Specifications Weight : 780g Price : £12 Stockist: food-to-order.Sainsburys.co.uk Today's Best Deals View at Sacla

Judges were charmed by the vintage design of this mousse cake. Rich and indulgent, the outside is made from quality Belgian milk and dark chocolate mousse, and it's filled with a hidden centre of salted caramel sauce. It also comes with several tasty choccie trees to decorate your Christmas scene and can be easily portioned to serve.

Food Editor Jess Meyer declared this “one for the chocoholics” and while it was on the sweet side, the light texture and slightly salted centre prevented it from being overly cloying. Order online and collect between 22nd-24th December.

(Image credit: Tesco)

Finest Dark Chocolate and Honeycomb Ganache Bar Best Christmas Chocolate dessert 2023 Specifications Weight : 640g Price : £13 Stockist: Tesco.com Today's Best Deals View at Sacla

Chocolate lovers rejoice! This chic dessert is rich and dense with a crisp biscuit base that’s laced with honeycomb, giving it a satisfying crunch. While the ‘Home for Christmas’ mousse cake was great for the whole family, judges thought this was more sophisticated in design and a little more grown up in flavour.

The ganache topping reminded Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks of chocolate truffles - silky smooth and pleasingly fudgy in texture. Simply decorated, it would make a very impressive plated dessert, perhaps served with a dollop of whipped cream and some boozy fruit to make it extra fancy. Easy to portion, the slice will serve eight with ease, and is part of Tesco’s food-to-order range.

Best Seafood Starters

(Image credit: Aldi)

Specially Selected Scallop & Prawn Ramekin The best hot starter 2023 Specifications Weight : 240g (2 pack) Price : £5.99 Stockist : Aldi.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

An elegant oven-to-table bake, these make for an impressive starter. The seafood is succulent, and the creamy sauce is pleasingly winey. The ceramic dishes can be reused too, so it’s less wasteful. Judges liked the combination of prawns and Patagonian-sourced scallops, both of which cooked perfectly, without becoming tough or dry.

Choose from two sauces - a rich and creamy thermidor, or the all-new prosecco sauce. Food Director Jen Bedloe was especially taken with the classic thermidor, noting that the generous portion would be best served with some crusty bread for mopping. These will be available in store from 21st December.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

The Best King Scallops with a Champagne Sauce The best dinner party starter 2023 Specifications Weight : 140g (2 pack) Price : £5.50 Stockist : Morrisons Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Served in a stylish shell these scallops were sweet and succulent. Doused in a delicious creamy wine sauce and topped with a crisp parmesan crumb, they make a sophisticated start to your festive feast.

Our judges were especially taken by the in-shell presentation, which offers a touch of effortless luxury and is compostable once you’re finished, making for an environmentally friendly Christmas dinner. Add a sprinkling of finely chopped parsley or chives for a touch of colour. Available for delivery from 22nd December.

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Shimmering Salmon Mousse The best cold starter 2023 Specifications Weight : 300g/600g Price : £7/15 Stockist : waitrose.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

This shimmering stunner tastes as good as it looks. Made from tender Scottish smoked and poached salmon, the creamy mousse is spiked with lemon for a well-balanced flavour.

Food Director Jen Beldoe commented that it “would be a winner, even with those who don’t normally go in for a fishy dish” and the seafood sceptics amongst our judges all agreed that the mild flavour was delicious. It comes in two sizes and can either be served as part of a sharing platter (with plenty of crackers, rye bread and smoked salmon) or portioned up as a canape. Either way, its glamorous, shimmering exterior makes this a winner for the party season.

(Image credit: Morrisons)

The Best ‘Old English Cured Smoked Salmon The best smoked salmon 2023 Specifications Weight : 120g Price : £4.99 Stockist : Morrisons.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

With a hefty dose of smoke and a pleasant balance of salty and sweet, this was a real standout for tasters. It has a drier texture than many on offer this year, thanks to the curing process, giving the salmon a nice creamy finish.

Our judges were especially taken with the thicker slices, which would be just as welcome as a festive brunch topper, on canapes or as a simple starter, served with rye bread and a quick remoulade. Food Editor Jess Meyer commented that the smokiness was “strong but well rounded, and the colour beautiful vibrant”. Available for delivery from 22nd December.

The Best Turkey

(Image credit: Abel and Cole)

Large Turkey, Organic KellyBronze® The best whole turkey for Christmas 2023 Specifications Weight : 6-7kg (average) Price : £125 Stockist : Abelandcole.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

The judges were blown away by this Kelly Bronze turkey, which will leave you with plenty of tasty leftovers. The bird was plump and perfectly proportioned. It browns beautifully when roasted, without the need for lots of basting or attention - a blessing on Christmas day when there are a lot of jobs to do.

Food Editor Jess Meyer said, “The meat is lovely and flavoursome, I was especially impressed that both the breast and leg meat were perfectly cooked, and the delicious pan juices would make the best gravy.”

Food Director Jen Bedloe added, “This is a grade-A bird!” This impressive turkey would easily serve a crowd of 12 or more, with plenty of delicious leftovers. If the size is overwhelming, or you’re serving a small party, they also have other sizes available, and turkey crowns for those who only like the breast meat. Available for delivery from 20th December.

The best vegetarian main

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

M&S Plant Kitchen Butternut & Spinach Filo Pie The best veggie main 2023 Specifications Pack size/weight : 430g Price : £8 Stockist : M&S, Ocado.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Catering for vegetarians and vegans, this impressive pie makes a wonderful centrepiece. The hearty veggie filling is packed with roasted squash, carrots and spinach, all boldly flavoured with roasted garlic and warming Christmas spices.

Topped with crispy filo, Food Writer Georgia Sparks commended the “the ruffled top both looks great and adds a pleasing crunchy texture to the pie”, while Food Director Jen Bedloe thought this would also serve the meat eaters in attendance as an additional side dish.

Its robust flavours hold up well to all your Christmas trimmings, and it’s the perfect size to serve three to four people.

Best alternative mains

(Image credit: Dukes Hill)

Cranberry Glazed Ham with Pork & Cranberry Stuffing The best Christmas ham 2023 Specifications Weight : 1/2 ham (min 2kg)/ Whole ham (min 4kg) Price : £82 / £130 Stockist : dukeshill.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Hands-down the best ham of the season, this is well worth the splurge. Lovingly made using a traditional Wiltshire Cure, Dukes Hill add a touch of brown sugar to the brine for a bit of sweetness. The meat is moist and flavoursome without being overly salty and it comes generously stuffed with pork and cranberry, and coated in a zesty cranberry glaze which adds tonnes of flavour and a lovely glossy finish.

The joint is boneless, making for easy carving, and the fact that it doesn't need cooking is a massive bonus, saving you time and precious oven space on the big day. Served cold (take it out of the fridge a couple of hours before serving) or warmed through.

It comes in two sizes to suit your party size, though our judges all thought they would happily go for the larger size as the leftovers will last for at least a week. Food Director Jen Bedloe said, “This is an amazing product! Invite the family over and buy this beauty, it will not disappoint.”

(Image credit: Pipers Farm)

Grass Fed Boneless Rib of Beef The best Christmas roast beef 2023 Specifications Weight : 1kg Price : £48 Stockist : Pipers Farm Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A great option for those catering for a smaller group, this easy-carve roast beef joint is effortless and delivers delicious, tender meat without a lengthy cooking time. The excellent meat is 100% grass-fed, with good marbling which adds flavour and keeps the meat very juicy during cooking.

The meat is aged for four weeks, adding additional complexity and richness to the flavour. Food Director Jen Bedloe noted the pan juices would make a superb gravy, and suggested pairing with truffle pesto for a knock-out main. No matter how you choose to serve this wonderful joint, it won’t disappoint.

Our judges were impressed with everything they tasted in the Pipers Farm range, and with nationwide delivery available, it's a convenient way to pick up quality meat products for the festive season without needing to brave the shopping crowds.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencers)

Collections Lightly Smoked Salmon en Croute The best Christmas fish main 2023 Specifications Weight : 1kg Price : £30 Stockist : M&S Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Wellingtons were popular in the seafood main offerings this year and this exceptional offering from M&S was a standout winner. Nicely finished in crisp and golden pastry, the salmon is lightly smoked, adding an extra dimension to the flavour.

Topped with juicy prawns and a creamy sauce, the combination felt more special than the others we tried. The fish was juicy and flavoursome and Food Editor Jess Meyer commented that “the prawns are a nice touch”. Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks noted the sauce was “light, lemony, and perfectly seasoned”.

Judges also noted the pastry was lovely and puffed, though we did find it benefited from an additional few minutes in the oven to properly crisp and brown. Overall, this would make a handsome centrepiece for your Christmas table, cooking in a fraction of the time than a traditional roast, and much easier to serve.

Best Christmas Trimmings

(Image credit: Cartwright and Butler)

Boxing Day Chutney The best Christmas chutney 2023 Specifications Weight : 250g Price: £8 Stockist : cartwrightandbutler.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

This versatile condiment is a must-have for all your festive spreads. It’s lightly spiced and filled with apples, cranberries and apricots, all slow-cooked in cider vinegar for a sweet and sour blend that works perfectly with everything from a cheese board to roasted meats.

As its name suggests, it’s also very good for jazzing up your Christmas leftovers, making a brilliant addition to ham or turkey sandwiches and cheese toasties. Perfect for a foodie stocking filler, the pretty jar can be reused. Food Writer Amanda James said, “This tasted as good as any homemade chutney, and gives that personal touch without the effort of making your own."

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Plant Kitchen Vegan gravy The best Christmas gravy 2023 Specifications Weight : 350g Price: £3 Stockist : M&S, Ocado.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Rich and savoury, this has a lovely aroma of porcini mushrooms, which gives the gravy an incredible depth of flavour that's almost meaty. Judges were impressed with this as it will satisfy meat eaters, vegans and vegetarians alike, working well with veggie mains as well as turkey and other Christmas mains, especially a beef roast, where the mushroom and onion flavours of the gravy pair well with a rich red meat.

The gravy is 100% plant-based, making it suitable for vegans, and is also gluten-free so should cover most dietary needs in one fell swoop.

(Image credit: M&S/ Ocado)

Jolly Hog Caramelised Onion pigs in blankets The best Pigs in Blankets 2023 Specifications Weight : 247g Price: £4.50 Stockist : Ocado.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A must-have for many Christmas tables, these couldn’t be beaten on flavour. Made with British outdoor-bred pork, the meat is perfectly seasoned with a hint of spice, while the black treacle streaky bacon adds a touch of smoky sweetness and crisps up to perfection.

Food Editor Jess Meyer recommends stocking up on these for the festive season, commenting, “The size will work for your main dinner, but also serves as an easy canape to serve with drinks.” Try glazing them in marmalade or a little chilli jam for a quick twist that will make these Christmas staples your own.

(Image credit: Sainsburys)

Truffle pesto The best alternative Christmas condiment 2023 Specifications Weight : 90g Price: £3.35 Stockist : sainsburys.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Add a little luxury to canapés and bring leftovers to life with this rich and truffle-y pesto. Made with an earthy blend of Italian black truffles, cashews, cheese and pine nuts, it works especially well with beef (try pairing with our Best Beef Roast winner from Pipers Farm).

Alternatively, it would be lovely swirled into sauces for a last-minute flavour boost, or served with scrambled eggs and mushrooms for a decent Christmas morning brunch.

Best party food

(Image credit: Sainsburys)

Taste the Difference Baos of Holly The best alternative party food Specifications Weight : 280g (pack of 8) Price : £6 Stockist : sainsburys.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Steamed bao buns were popular this year, and these were our pick of the pack. They are a great size for a drinks party, offering a 2-3 bite nibble. The soft and fluffy dough is generously filled with a flavoursome mix of shredded vegetables, water chestnuts and mushrooms, hand-crafted with an adorable festive design of holly on top.

The buns can be cooked in the microwave in a matter of minutes, freeing up the oven and hob space for other uses. Food Editor Jess Meyer commented, "These will add colour and a touch of whimsy to your party spread, and go perfectly with a quick soy dipping sauce”.

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Paneer Fries The best vegetarian party nibble 2023 Specifications Weight : 280g (pack of 8) Price : £6 Stockist : waitrose.com

A little sweet, a little spiced and nicely salted, these Indian-style bites are an absolute crowd-pleaser. Made from paneer, a firm curd cheese, they are a bit like a halloumi fry, but with less of a squeaky texture.

They come with a delicious mango chutney dip and can be cooked in the oven or, for the ultimate crunch factor, in an air-fryer. Jen said, "These deliver on all levels - they look great and taste even better!” Our judges agreed these would work brilliantly with any party drinks, but go particularly well with something fizzy, so try pairing with a glass of bubbles, or even a nice cold beer.

(Image credit: Porkpie)

Dickinson & Morris X Calum Franklin Festive Showstopper Pie The best Christmas pie 2023 Specifications Weight : 1.12kg Price : £40 Stockist : porkpie.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

A festive showstopper, this magnificent centrepiece was a firm favourite with our judges last year and this year’s version lived up to all our expectations. Made in collaboration with acclaimed ‘Pie King’ Chef Calum Franklin of the famed Pie Room in London, it is a festive twist on the classic English pork pie.

With crisp, flavoursome hot water crust pastry, it’s generously filled with outdoor-reared pork, chicken and smoked bacon. Finished with cranberry and port jelly, the flavour combo was delicious and pairs well with our favourite Boxing Day Chutney. Lovingly handmade, it will generously serve 8-10, or many more as part of a festive spread.

Early orders are recommended to avoid disappointment, with the goods being delivered between 19th-21st December.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Tempura Prawns The best seafood party nibble 2023 Specifications Weight : 175g (pack of 10) Price : £4 Stockist : amazon.com

With a light and crisp batter, and succulent large prawns inside, these were a real hit with our judges. The tempura coating crisped up wonderfully both in the oven and the air fryer, and avoided being overly oily - often a pitfall of fried canapes.

Food Writer Amanda James commented, “These are best served with a sauce for dipping”; and Food Editor Jess Meyer agreed, adding, “mix up a quick soy or sweet chilli-based sauce to give it a personal twist with minimal effort”.

Best party hamper

(Image credit: Provisions London)

Provisions Hamper The best party hamper 2023 Specifications Weight : N/A Price : £39 Stockist : provisionslondon.co.uk Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Offering exceptional value for money, this lovely hamper is like a party in a box. Delivered straight to your door, it contains everything you need to put together a stellar grazing board, including cheese, pate and wine.

The hamper includes a sardine paté, camembert cheese, pepper cream condiment and a bottle of red wine. Deputy Food Editor Rose Fooks praised it as “an authentic taste of France” and judges agreed its compact size and price make it an ideal gift for sending to friends and family further afield.

If you’re looking for a larger selection, the Provisions Festive Hamper (£110) makes a luxurious step up, or for the cheese lover, their Cheese Canteen (£32) offers a winning mix of 5 seasonally themed farmhouse cheeses, all conveniently delivered to your door.

The best Christmas Drinks

(Image credit: Sainsburys)

Taste the Difference Sticky Toffee Rum Liqueur The best novelty Christmas liqueur 2023 Specifications Weight : 50 cl Price : £15 Stockist : Sainsburys.co.uk Today's Best Deals View at Tracklements

Warming, sweet and gently spiced, this reminded judges of hot buttered rum. Made with a smooth blend of Caribbean dark rum and sweet toffee, this impressive cocktail-in-one requires little more than a couple of ice cubes to serve, perhaps with an orange twist if you’re feeling fancy.

Food Editor Jess Meyer said, “This would also be welcome served alongside Christmas pudding as an alternative to the more traditional option of port” and we can think of many cocktails this would be at home in, from a dark and stormy to an espresso martini. Presented in an attractive bottle, it would make a thoughtful gift.

(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)

Collections Tiramisu Irish Cream Liqueur The best Christmas cream liqueur 2023 Specifications Pack size/weight : 50cl Cost: £12 Stockist : M&S, Ocado.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

Irish cream gets an Italian twist with this luxurious liqueur that will satisfy the Baileys fans and coffee lovers alike. Flavoured with Belgian chocolate and a hint of espresso, it’s like a dessert in a glass.

Our judges thought this was delicious served straight over ice, but it would also be excellent added to a hot chocolate, creamy cocktail, rippled through cream or even drizzled over ice cream for an easy and decadent pud.

(Image credit: The Cocktail Co.)

Hot Apple Gin-gle The best Christmas punch 2023 Specifications Weight : 70cl Price : £15 Stockist : the-cocktail-co.com Today's Best Deals Visit Site

If mulled wine isn’t your thing, this zingy spice gin and apple number will keep your mitts toasty and spirits high. For those who don’t like mulled wine, this makes a great alternative, offering a sweet and fruity blend that finishes with a warming kick of premium gin.

Simply heat and serve, preferably with a warm mince pie on the side for the ultimate Christmas Eve comfort. The generous bottle will serve four to five and the all-in-one blend makes it a great one for taking to a party.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Christmas Globe Gin Liqueur The best boozy gift 2023 Specifications Pack size/weight: 70cl Price: £24.95 Stockist : Johnlewis.co.uk

Nostalgic charm abounds with this delightful gin liqueur, that tasted as good as it looks. Flavoured with warming Christmas spice, Seville orange and cranberry, it also features flecks of edible 23kt gold leaf for an aperitif that truly dazzles.

Beautifully packaged, it will make a lovely gift and can be served straight, with a mixer, or added to cocktails for some extra festive flair. Food Director Jen Bedloe remarked, “The sweetness tempers the strength of the gin base, giving all the aromatic flavours you would expect from a full-strength spirit, without the fiery taste of alcohol, making it very drinkable indeed”.