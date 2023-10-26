Why 'hurt and insulted' Kate Middleton won't be extending 'olive branch' to Prince Harry anytime soon
It has been reported that Kate Middleton won't be extending an 'olive branch' to her brother-in-law Prince Harry because of this sad reason
Reports from royal commentators have suggested that Kate Middleton won't be extending an 'olive branch' to Prince Harry anytime soon.
In the past years, commentators have discussed the frosty relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes which has only reportedly worsened with the release of Prince Harry's autobiography Spare. It has now been suggested that even almost a year on from the book's release, tensions are still high and Kate is still dealing with a lot of pain. So much pain in fact, that experts claim the Princess won't be planning to extend any kind of 'olive branch.'
Royal commentator Jennie Bond exclusively told Fabulous, "Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon."
Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon
Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.
The expert explained that this is particualrly difficult for Kate because of her core family values. "Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values," said Jennie. "But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back, things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted."
Jennie then listed some of the specific claims made by the Sussexes that would have saddened Catherine. "I think Catherine was hurt by Harry (and Meghan’s) claim that she made Meghan cry during a fitting for Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, and again by Meghan’s view, which was relayed by Harry, that she found Catherine and William standoffish, a bit cold, when they first met."
"After all, we have seen that Catherine is more than ready to give people a hug - even people she has no connection with and will never see again," Jennie added.
The expert added that the significant shift between being close and where they are now is particularly hard for Catherine. "We must remember that Harry once described Catherine as the sister he never had. Now it seems she is the sister-in-law he no longer wants to see," said Jennie.
She added that Harry's claims about his own brother will have also stung. "I think Catherine has been badly hurt by Harry’s brutal attacks on William, like his decision to reveal so much of what went on during their disagreements, and by the claim that someone in the royal family questioned the tone of unborn Archie’s skin, it was such a generalised claim that it hurt the whole family."
"I think Catherine and William have jointly decided that they will carry on with family life and work, and for most of the time, they don’t think about Harry very much, and I expect vice versa," the expert concluded.
Jennie added as a final note that this lack of contact goes both ways as both parties don't seem to want to establish contact. "I can’t see an olive branch being extended from either side any time soon," the expert concluded.
