Who is Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley? All you need to know about her and her royal connections

Who is Rose Hanbury? You might have heard about the Marchioness of Cholmondeley as she’s attended several high profile royal occasions.

The Royal Family is well known to fans across the globe but many members of their inner circle might not be as instantly recognisable. However, the royals have loyal groups of friends and confidantes around them, many of whom have important royal positions like Queen Camilla’s Queen’s Companions. When it comes to Prince William and Kate’s royal friendships, Rose Hanbury is one who has been photographed at multiple major royal occasions in recent years. She and her husband have other royal connections too and here we reveal all you need to know about the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Who is Rose Hanbury?

Rose Hanbury is a member of the British aristocracy as the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and is said to have previously been a fashion model and, as per Hello!, also apparently worked as a government researcher for a time. She’s the wife of David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and the couple reportedly tied the knot in 2009 at a registry office in Chelsea. Rose and David have three children together - twins Alexander, Earl of Rocksavage and Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and their youngest sister Lady Iris Cholmondeley.

Oliver was given a starring role at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May 2023 when he was announced as a Page of Honour to His Majesty. Oliver was one of only four boys chosen to have this prestigious role, including King Charles’s own grandson Prince George.

Rose and David are understood to have been friends with Prince George’s parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales for many years and they live nearby at Houghton Hall which is just a few miles away from their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. They aren’t Rose’s only connections to the Royal Family, however, as her grandmother Lady Elizabeth Lambert is said to have been a bridesmaid at Queen Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Meanwhile, her husband David was Great Lord Chamberlain during the reign of Queen Elizabeth and was then appointed a permanent Lord-in-Waiting to King Charles. This means that he attends important state and royal occasions and is a retired senior official of the Royal Household.

In light of all of these royal connections it’s perhaps no surprise that Rose has attended plenty of royal occasions over the years. She was at the coronation and at a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip in 2022. Rose also attended the State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace for former US President Donald Trump’s State Visit in 2019.

Rose and David also hosted a gala dinner in support of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal at their Norfolk home in 2016 that Prince William and Kate came to. Last summer reports claimed that the Princess of Wales attended the Houghton music festival which took place on the Marquess and Marchioness’s estate.