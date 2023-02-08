We don’t know what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla here - but it’s hilarious!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We don’t know exactly what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla in this throwback picture we’ve come across but their expressions are utterly hilarious!

His Majesty and the Queen Consort undertook a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2015 and one particular visit has caught our attention.

Queen Camilla was pictured jokingly brandishing a knife as King Charles looked on, shocked - much to the delight of laughing onlookers.

Fans might be used to seeing the Royal Family looking ultra-poised and glamorous at important public events and engagements, but there’s been a fair few candid snaps taken of them over the years too. After all, who could forget King Charles proving even royals struggle with facemask mishaps in 2021? Whilst the late Queen Elizabeth’s sense of humor shone through in throwback snaps of her looking a little unimpressed at Royal Ascot and of all the Queen’s great-grandchildren Prince Louis has shown he’s not afraid of pulling cheeky faces.

Now we’ve spotted a photo of His Majesty and the Queen Consort from 2015 and when it comes to what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla in it, it seems that she was up for some banter...

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Kalisz - Pool/Getty Images)

Taken during their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2015, as per the Getty caption, the couple were visiting Seppeltsfield Winery. The photo depicts the King looking more than a little concerned as Queen Camilla holds up an intricately-engraved silver knife and gazes at him with a good-humored smile. In a wider photo of the same visit, it becomes clear that the Queen had selected the knife from a group on display at the winery.

Queen Camilla’s actions appear to have surprised her royal husband, whilst someone standing behind them smiles at the funny interaction. In yet another photo taken at the time, she stared into the camera faux-menacingly - still with the hand-crafted knife in hand. According to Today (opens in new tab), Queen Camilla even reportedly joked to King Charles, “Behave yourself!”

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL KALISZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not clear whether King Charles himself was expecting the joke or exactly what sparked the hilarious antics and possible confusion over what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla here or if there was any kind of in-joke. However, the photo is brilliant at capturing this unique moment. The senior royals’ time at the Adelaide winery also saw them get to try delicious tawny ports from the years they were born which they looked to have enjoyed.

Their surprising interaction isn’t the only time a member of the Royal Family has unexpectedly decided to showcase some humor when using a knife, though. In 2021 Queen Elizabeth visited the Eden Project's Big Lunch initiative and famously insisted on using a sword when she was told there was a knife available.

(Image credit: Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

“I know there is, but this is something that is more unusual,” she said determinedly, much to the delight of fans - and Kate Middleton and Camilla.

Meanwhile, the Queen Mother’s wardrobe hack linked to using a knife for cake-cutting is bizarre but genius and showed how seriously she took things instead of preferring a more light-hearted approach.

What's going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla in Australia took place years before he ascended the throne. However, it's lovely to be reminded that the couple aren't afraid to be themselves and joke with each other in public as well as carrying out their many responsibilities.