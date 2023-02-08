We don’t know what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla here - but it’s hilarious!
The matter of what's going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla is intriguing as things took a surprising turn in Australia in 2015
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We don’t know exactly what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla in this throwback picture we’ve come across but their expressions are utterly hilarious!
- His Majesty and the Queen Consort undertook a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2015 and one particular visit has caught our attention.
- Queen Camilla was pictured jokingly brandishing a knife as King Charles looked on, shocked - much to the delight of laughing onlookers.
- This royal news comes as Prince Harry revealed the surprising thing King Charles “doesn't approve” of women wearing.
Fans might be used to seeing the Royal Family looking ultra-poised and glamorous at important public events and engagements, but there’s been a fair few candid snaps taken of them over the years too. After all, who could forget King Charles proving even royals struggle with facemask mishaps in 2021? Whilst the late Queen Elizabeth’s sense of humor shone through in throwback snaps of her looking a little unimpressed at Royal Ascot and of all the Queen’s great-grandchildren Prince Louis has shown he’s not afraid of pulling cheeky faces.
Now we’ve spotted a photo of His Majesty and the Queen Consort from 2015 and when it comes to what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla in it, it seems that she was up for some banter...
Taken during their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2015, as per the Getty caption, the couple were visiting Seppeltsfield Winery. The photo depicts the King looking more than a little concerned as Queen Camilla holds up an intricately-engraved silver knife and gazes at him with a good-humored smile. In a wider photo of the same visit, it becomes clear that the Queen had selected the knife from a group on display at the winery.
Queen Camilla’s actions appear to have surprised her royal husband, whilst someone standing behind them smiles at the funny interaction. In yet another photo taken at the time, she stared into the camera faux-menacingly - still with the hand-crafted knife in hand. According to Today (opens in new tab), Queen Camilla even reportedly joked to King Charles, “Behave yourself!”
It’s not clear whether King Charles himself was expecting the joke or exactly what sparked the hilarious antics and possible confusion over what’s going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla here or if there was any kind of in-joke. However, the photo is brilliant at capturing this unique moment. The senior royals’ time at the Adelaide winery also saw them get to try delicious tawny ports from the years they were born which they looked to have enjoyed.
Their surprising interaction isn’t the only time a member of the Royal Family has unexpectedly decided to showcase some humor when using a knife, though. In 2021 Queen Elizabeth visited the Eden Project's Big Lunch initiative and famously insisted on using a sword when she was told there was a knife available.
“I know there is, but this is something that is more unusual,” she said determinedly, much to the delight of fans - and Kate Middleton and Camilla.
Meanwhile, the Queen Mother’s wardrobe hack linked to using a knife for cake-cutting is bizarre but genius and showed how seriously she took things instead of preferring a more light-hearted approach.
What's going on between King Charles and Queen Camilla in Australia took place years before he ascended the throne. However, it's lovely to be reminded that the couple aren't afraid to be themselves and joke with each other in public as well as carrying out their many responsibilities.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Shania Twain reveals why she threw away her bra for new album cover
Looking 'liberated' while riding a horse, Shania Twain goes into detail about the intention behind her new album cover
By Anna Rahmanan • Published
-
Zelensky's casual clothes make a bold statement during historic meeting with King Charles
King Charles had a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace as the Ukrainian President made a surprise trip to the UK
By Laura Harman • Published