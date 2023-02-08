Prince Harry reveals surprising thing King Charles 'doesn't approve' of women wearing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has claimed that his father King Charles isn't keen on women wearing heavy make-up.

In an extract from Spare, Prince Harry recalls Meghan Markle's first meeting with his father.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he advised Meghan to wear minimal make-up, claiming that his father "didn't approve" of heavy glam.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's affordable beauty hack for a 'lifted' face that you can get done in under an hour has been revealed.

In his long-awaited Spare memoir, Prince Harry has revealed the advice he gave to Meghan Markle ahead of her first meeting with his father, King Charles.

The former Suits actress, who was Harry's new girlfriend at the time, is said to have been told by him how to wear her hair and make-up for her first encounter with King Charles and Harry's stepmother, Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spare passage explains that Meghan wore her iconic brunette hair down for the pivotal family meeting, with Harry saying it was "because I suggested she wear it that way".

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal life with Meghan in 2020, added, "Pa likes it when women wear their hair down. Granny too."

Revealing Kate Middleton's iconic asset that the Queen was obsessed with, the book continues, "She often commented on 'Kate's beautiful mane."

Harry also explained that King Charles' dislike of heavy make-up looks meant that he told Meghan to go for a natural look.

"Pa didn't approve of women who wore a lot," he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, Meghan detailed the moment she met her husband's brother, Prince William, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, for the first time.

"It's so funny if I look back at it now, because now I know so much, and I'm so glad I didn't then," Meghan said on the show, "Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness."

Recounting the somewhat awkward moment, Meg went on, "Even when Will and Kate came over, and I had met her for the first time.T hey came for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.

"I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," Meghan added.