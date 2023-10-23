We can't believe the backhanded compliment that Princess Eugenie says she hears all the time!

It has just been revealed that Princess Eugenie is always given this backhanded compliment - and honestly, we're pretty shocked!

Princess Eugenie just took part in Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast and spoke about a variety of topics including, motherhood, women who have inspired her, and her charitable work to end modern slavery.

"I do my own Instagram and I find it the most stressful thing in the world," the Princess revealed. "Oh my God, I get so nervous. Before I post I have to text about five people asking if it’s okay, have I got a spelling mistake, am I gonna get in trouble?"

She also revealed she was "very nervous" about launching her Instagram in 2018 but said, "I want people to know me because I think there's been so much misinformation and it's so easy to judge something when you read it in the paper or you see a picture, like a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar or the action shocks that some people get."

She then revealed the very shocking backhanded compliment that she has frequently heard from people when they meet her for the first time.

"I have people come up to me sometimes and say, 'Oh you’re much better looking in real life,' and you’re like, 'Agh. Is that a compliment? I dunno.'" she revealed. "So I do get nervous, but I wanted people to see the real me and to know that I have a sense of humour and that I take the mick out of stupid outfits we used to wear," she said.

During the podcast, the Princess spoke about living part-time in Portugal for her husband's work and balancing that with raising her two young children. She revealed that she loves her job and is currently on maternity leave which makes things easier. "Augie is a two-and-a-half-year-old firecracker and just listens to me. And Ernie just smiles all the time," she said proudly.

She also joked about her constant lack of sleep, and her impressive ability to sleep anytime. "Sleep is like, If there was a tournament in the Olympics for sleeping, I think I would win it. I can sleep for Great Britain as a national sport. So I think my boys have gained that talent so they are deep deep sleepers, I hate to say that to all mums listening but they are really deep sleepers."