This viral video of Kate Middleton dancing has been the only thing getting us through our winter blues

A TikTok of Kate Middleton dancing has recently gone viral, and we just love how joyful the Princess looks in the video.

Because of Princess Kate's royal status, she's not often seen letting loose or even seen in casual settings. Occasionally, she'll be seen doing something athletic, like playing tennis with Roger Federer, or abseiling in Wales, but rarely do we get to see the Princess truly get loose and just live her life.

Recently, however, we came across a viral video that was created of a few silly moments when she was caught dancing in public over the years, and we just love how joyful and elegant she still looks.

Throughout the years, Kate has, of course, attended hundreds, if not thousands, of royal engagements across the world, and has explored hundreds of different cultures in the process. Dancing, obviously, is a practice that shifts hugely between cultures, and this video compilation of Kate dancing includes all different kinds of scenarios in which she was caught doing little dances here and there.

For example, one of the clips in the video features a young Kate in a salmon coloured dress and tall black heels dancing with a life-sized Paddington Bear, who spins her around and the two share a sweet moment.

At the beginning of the video, fans can also see the Princess in the Palace wearing a very elegant, tailored grey coat with a pair of rather tall black pump heels, and as she moves to strike a royal pose, she shimmies over toward the rest of the royals, doing a little silly shuffle.

Or, as another example, we see the Princess doing a traditional hula dance while wearing a flower crown and a traditional hula skirt.

Needless to say, the Princess does a great job at looking elegant no matter what she's doing, even if she's exploring a fun dance from another culture or her own.

People in the comments of the video agreed that Kate dancing just further proves how much they love the Princess.

"I just think she is a beautiful woman and has such Grace poise about her, no [sic] matter what she is doing," one person commented.

"Catherine is beautiful, and I adore her subtle foot movements to be in line with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark. She is truly adorable, whether formal or casual events," another person said in the comments.