The special privilege Princess Anne shares with Prince Edward and Prince Harry

There’s a special privilege Princess Anne shares with Prince Edward and Prince Harry that many fans might not have known about.

The Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of Sussex have each visited all of the world’s seven continents.

As senior royals they’ve traveled the globe and followed in the late Prince Philip’s footsteps, even visiting Antarctica.

One of King Charles’ first major moves as monarch was to ensure that Princess Anne’s prestigious role was returned to her, meaning she re-joined the small group of Counselors of State to the monarch. However, there’s one surprising privilege that she shares with even fewer Royal Family members than that. Princess Anne has visited every single continent, as has the youngest of the late Queen’s children, Prince Edward, and their nephew Prince Harry.

Born and brought up in Europe, they’ve each visited North America, South America, Oceania, Asia, Africa and Antarctica throughout their lives - as did the late Prince Philip before them.

Prince Edward, who is 13th in the royal line of succession, was the first member of the Royal Family to visit McMurdo, Scott Base and Pole in Antarctica, and his sister has been there several times. The Princess Royal is the Patron of the UK Antarctic Trust and returned to the continent in 2007.

All three senior royals have been to Africa, Oceania and South America in their capacities as working royals and Africa in particular continues to hold a special place in the Duke of Sussex’s heart. Last year Prince Harry revealed the romantic spot he found “soulmate” in Meghan Markle during a trip there with her.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as working royals they’ve settled in their Santa Barbara mansion in North America. His aunt and uncle have both visited this continent, with Princess Anne heading to New York last year.

Princess Anne in South Africa in 2012 and Prince Edward in Australia in 2019 (Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Michelly Rall/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex also served in Afghanistan in Asia during his time in the British Army and Prince Edward and Princess Anne have both been to the continent to attend sporting events. Given their work commitments it’s perhaps no surprise that all three royals have traveled widely, but the special privilege Princess Anne shares with Prince Edward and Prince Harry of visiting all seven continents is very unique.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has recently shared the royal’s rather bizarre account of his preparation before visiting Antarctica. As per the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the King’s son recounted how he felt uncomfortable at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 due to frostbite on a sensitive area.

He claimed a friend commissioned a bespoke cushion for the area to help him avoid this on his South Pole trek, writing, “Square, supportive, it was sewn from pieces of the softest fleece and... Enough said."

Princess Anne is welcomed to Cyprus by President Nicos Anastasiades (Image credit: Photo by IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince took part in the Walking With The Wounded expedition to Antarctica in 2013, with three teams consisting of wounded servicemen and women forming Team Commonwealth, Team US and Team UK, with Exhibition Patron Prince Harry. They each represented and raised money for military charities from their nations.

Though he continues to travel the world now in a private capacity, Princess Anne and Prince Edward have journeyed overseas frequently throughout the past year, including the Princess Royal’s trip to Cyprus in Europe just a few weeks ago.