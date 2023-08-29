The £18k gift King Charles gave to Prince George

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles once gifted his grandson Prince George the ultimate royal gift fit for a Prince in the shape of his very own Shepherd's hut.

King Charles gifted Prince George the extravagant playhouse on his first birthday back in 2014.

The King also once named a field after his eldest grandson.

King Charles has five grandchildren; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from his eldest son, Prince William, and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet from Prince Harry. He is also the step-grandfather of Queen Camilla's five grandchildren, Lola and Freddie Parker-Bowles and Eliza, Gus and Louis Lopes.

And it seems that the King likes to spoil his grandchildren when it comes to birthdays. For Prince George's first birthday, Charles gifted his eldest grandson his very own Victorian-style Shepherd's hut for him to play in.

The playhouse is thought to have cost a staggering £18,000 and, according to The Mirror, the hut was installed at Charles’ Gloucestershire home and includes everything from a wood-burning stove to a day bed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The hut can be spotted by visitors during guided tours through Charles’ gardens and Prince George's younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are thought to enjoy playing in it, too.

Near the playhouse is a treehouse that was originally constructed for their father, Prince William, back in 1989, when the Prince of Wales was seven. However, it has since been refurbished for William’s offspring to play in.

And this isn't the only tribute to Prince George that King Charles has put in place. The King opened up on The One Show, answering questions about how we can all live more sustainably. The interview was filmed in Prince George’s Wood, which the King named after his grandson.

He said, "This was a rather empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore. The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George - so I thought I’d call it Prince George’s Wood. It is really for autumn color and a bit of spring, but autumn is the magic up here. So finding all the interesting trees and shrubs that turn an interesting color is half the battle.”

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was also revealed earlier this year the sweet birthday present King Charles was planning for Princess Lilibet, who turned two in June. And the present was similar to the one he gifted Prince George on his first birthday.

According to a royal source, King Charles had a custom-made playhouse made for Lilibet. New Idea reported that King Charles "has had his aides looking at custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls".

"She'll remember it forever - it's going to be the ultimate surprise," the insider said of the extravagant and sentimental gift. Grandad goals right there!