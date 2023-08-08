The ‘much more accessible’ royal who’s really ‘come into’ their own over the years - and it’s not the Princess of Wales
Royal experts have claimed this royal has dealt with a lot of 'pressure' in their life and is a great 'role model' many people can relate to
There’s someone who’s been dubbed the “much more accessible” royal who’s really “come into” their own after all their experiences.
- A royal expert has described Princess Beatrice as a “universally liked” royal who’s been through so many experiences that people will be able to relate to.
- Whilst someone else has reflected that the King’s niece has “weathered” storms well and could be the Royal Family’s “secret weapon”.
They might not be seen as often as King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but there are plenty of non-working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family who resonate with fans. This includes His Majesty’s niece, Princess Beatrice, who attended a public event over his coronation weekend and is one of his Counsellors of State, alongside Queen Camilla and the other three adults highest in the royal line of succession.
And according to a royal expert Princess Beatrice is the “much more accessible” royal who’s really “come into her own” over the years. Opening up to OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief that despite the “criticism” that’s been levelled at her, she’s risen above it beautifully.
“Beatrice has put up with a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism in her life but she has really come into her own,” Jennie said, before going on to remark upon how “relatable” Princess Beatrice is due to her experiences, both poignant and wonderful.
The royal expert continued, “We already have a divorced queen on the throne. Now we have a relatable princess. Beatrice is a stepmother, who talks publicly about her dyslexia and who has more recently had to deal with the trauma of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, having breast cancer. It makes her much more accessible. She seems to be universally liked.”
Back in July, it was announced that Sarah Ferguson had been diagnosed with breast cancer and she underwent a mastectomy. Princess Beatrice didn’t publicly discuss her mother’s surgery and in private this would have been an intensely difficult time.
The King’s niece has also been open about her dyslexia and about her modern blended family life as a stepmum to Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Mapelli Mozzi - something that many fans will be able to relate to.
Speaking to OK!, brand and culture expert Nick Ede claimed that Princess Beatrice is a “role model” for the way she deals with “turbulence” in her life.
“Beatrice is a great role model for others who experience family troubles. She’s dealt with a lot of turbulence in her life, including a broken home and a father – the Duke of York – who’s been quite controversial. And she appears to have weathered those storms very well,” Nick stated.
“She also has the ability to see both sides of the coin, so with regards to Harry’s falling out with William and King Charles, she can be more open minded and encourage both sides to discuss, talk about and potentially heal that rift,” he added. “Beatrice could well be the royals’ secret weapon.”
Dubbed the “much more accessible” royal by Jennie, Princess Beatrice has been supporting and speaking out for causes and organisations close to her heart, like the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. Confident in herself, she isn’t afraid to get deeply personal and her “relatable” approach and universal experiences have certainly won the hearts of many fans.
