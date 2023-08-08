The ‘much more accessible’ royal who’s really ‘come into’ their own over the years - and it’s not the Princess of Wales

Royal experts have claimed this royal has dealt with a lot of 'pressure' in their life and is a great 'role model' many people can relate to

A "much more accessible" royal has been revealed by a royal expert. Seen here the British Royal family stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/WireImage via Getty)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There’s someone who’s been dubbed the “much more accessible” royal who’s really “come into” their own after all their experiences. 

They might not be seen as often as King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but there are plenty of non-working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family who resonate with fans. This includes His Majesty’s niece, Princess Beatrice, who attended a public event over his coronation weekend and is one of his Counsellors of State, alongside Queen Camilla and the other three adults highest in the royal line of succession

And according to a royal expert Princess Beatrice is the “much more accessible” royal who’s really “come into her own” over the years. Opening up to OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief that despite the “criticism” that’s been levelled at her, she’s risen above it beautifully. 

Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend a Coronation Big Lunch

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Beatrice has put up with a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism in her life but she has really come into her own,” Jennie said, before going on to remark upon how “relatable” Princess Beatrice is due to her experiences, both poignant and wonderful. 

The royal expert continued, “We already have a divorced queen on the throne. Now we have a relatable princess. Beatrice is a stepmother, who talks publicly about her dyslexia and who has more recently had to deal with the trauma of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, having breast cancer. It makes her much more accessible. She seems to be universally liked.”

Back in July, it was announced that Sarah Ferguson had been diagnosed with breast cancer and she underwent a mastectomy. Princess Beatrice didn’t publicly discuss her mother’s surgery and in private this would have been an intensely difficult time.  

Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attend The Lady Garden Gala 2022

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The King’s niece has also been open about her dyslexia and about her modern blended family life as a stepmum to Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Mapelli Mozzi - something that many fans will be able to relate to.

Speaking to OK!, brand and culture expert Nick Ede claimed that Princess Beatrice is a “role model” for the way she deals with “turbulence” in her life. 

“Beatrice is a great role model for others who experience family troubles. She’s dealt with a lot of turbulence in her life, including a broken home and a father – the Duke of York – who’s been quite controversial. And she appears to have weathered those storms very well,” Nick stated. 

Prince Harry arrives with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“She also has the ability to see both sides of the coin, so with regards to Harry’s falling out with William and King Charles, she can be more open minded and encourage both sides to discuss, talk about and potentially heal that rift,” he added. “Beatrice could well be the royals’ secret weapon.”

Dubbed the “much more accessible” royal by Jennie, Princess Beatrice has been supporting and speaking out for causes and organisations close to her heart, like the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. Confident in herself, she isn’t afraid to get deeply personal and her “relatable” approach and universal experiences have certainly won the hearts of many fans. 

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

