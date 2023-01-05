The hair accessory Kate Middleton ditched last Christmas and why she might not wear it again

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s one Kate Middleton hair accessory that she ditched during the Christmas celebrations in 2022 and an expert believes it no longer has a “place in her wardrobe”.

The Princess of Wales stunned in an olive green hat as she walked to church on Christmas Day 2022.

Last year she showed a preference for hats over her previous go-to of headbands and an expert believes her style is “more classic”.

Kate Middleton’s dresses might often be scene-stealers at royal events, but her hair accessories are just as on-point and regularly coordinate with her look. From the distinctive purple hat that complimented Kate Middleton’s stunning fuschia Emilia Wickstead dress when welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK last year, to the times she’s borrowed the late Queen’s Elizabeth’s tiaras, the Princess of Wales’ hair is often adorned.

But there is one Kate Middleton hair accessory she ditched this recent Christmas. The Princess of Wales used to favor headbands more than actual hats and previously wore a red pillar box-style one during the Christmas Day walk to church in Sandringham in 2018.

She's also been pictured wearing one for other big royal occasions over the years including Prince Louis' christening and at Easter. However, Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfit for 2022 featured a beautiful olive-green feathered hat instead, whilst Princess Eugenie wore a headband.

And according to royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder has expressed her belief that as the future Queen Consort, headbands no longer have a “place” in her closet.

“Kate used to be a fan of headbands, but since working closely with her friend and stylist Natasha Archer to develop her own personal brand, they have had no place in her wardrobe,” she claimed to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab).

Miranda added, "Kate’s style personality is more classic and elegant, which suits both her lovely figure and her future role as our Queen.”

Since becoming the Princess of Wales in September 2022 Kate has been seen regularly wearing hats of different shapes and styles. But even before this as she prepared for her future role, her preference for hats had started to emerge, although she still wore headbands to the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving and at Easter last year.

She wore a yellow Philip Treacy hat at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a black Lock & Co hat for the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in March and a Lock & Co blue pillar box hat for the Commonwealth Day Service, also in March.

Given that she’s apparently been working to cultivate her “own personal brand” according to Miranda, and that “classic” is the route she’s apparently been taking, it might be that this switch-up to hats is a more permanent choice.

Fans sadly might not get to see the future Queen wearing this former go-to fashion piece at Christmas or potentially during the rest of the year, but there are sure to be plenty more hats to entrance us. Meanwhile, other royals like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been seen wearing headbands over the years and may continue to do so going forwards.