The hair accessory Kate Middleton ditched last Christmas and why she might not wear it again

There's one Kate Middleton hair accessory fans used to see a lot but now it seems it's time as her go-to has come to an end...

Kate Middleton hair accessory she ditched at Christmas revealed, seen here attending the Christmas Day service
(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There’s one Kate Middleton hair accessory that she ditched during the Christmas celebrations in 2022 and an expert believes it no longer has a “place in her wardrobe”. 

Kate Middleton’s dresses might often be scene-stealers at royal events, but her hair accessories are just as on-point and regularly coordinate with her look. From the distinctive purple hat that complimented Kate Middleton’s stunning fuschia Emilia Wickstead dress when welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK last year, to the times she’s borrowed the late Queen’s Elizabeth’s tiaras, the Princess of Wales’ hair is often adorned. 

But there is one Kate Middleton hair accessory she ditched this recent Christmas. The Princess of Wales used to favor headbands more than actual hats and previously wore a red pillar box-style one during the Christmas Day walk to church in Sandringham in 2018. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets well wishers as she attend Christmas Day Church service

(Image credit: Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

She's also been pictured wearing one for other big royal occasions over the years including Prince Louis' christening and at Easter. However, Kate Middleton’s Christmas outfit for 2022 featured a beautiful olive-green feathered hat instead, whilst Princess Eugenie wore a headband. 

And according to royal and fashion expert Miranda Holder has expressed her belief that as the future Queen Consort, headbands no longer have a “place” in her closet. 

“Kate used to be a fan of headbands, but since working closely with her friend and stylist Natasha Archer to develop her own personal brand, they have had no place in her wardrobe,” she claimed to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales leave at the end of the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Miranda added, "Kate’s style personality is more classic and elegant, which suits both her lovely figure and her future role as our Queen.” 

Since becoming the Princess of Wales in September 2022 Kate has been seen regularly wearing hats of different shapes and styles. But even before this as she prepared for her future role, her preference for hats had started to emerge, although she still wore headbands to the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving and at Easter last year.

She wore a yellow Philip Treacy hat at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a black Lock & Co hat for the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip in March and a Lock & Co blue pillar box hat for the Commonwealth Day Service, also in March.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the National Service of Thanksgiving

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Given that she’s apparently been working to cultivate her “own personal brand” according to Miranda, and that “classic” is the route she’s apparently been taking, it might be that this switch-up to hats is a more permanent choice.

Fans sadly might not get to see the future Queen wearing this former go-to fashion piece at Christmas or potentially during the rest of the year, but there are sure to be plenty more hats to entrance us. Meanwhile, other royals like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been seen wearing headbands over the years and may continue to do so going forwards.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

