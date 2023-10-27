King Charles just made history doing something special - and gave a poignant nod to the late Queen

King Charles's involvement with a Parliamentary tradition just broke with 70 years of history – and connects him to his late grandfather, King George VI. His Majesty also touchingly paid tribute to his late mother in his address.

There’s been many firsts for the Royal Family since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, but being part of so much history and important institutions means they must face constant reminders.

It was in late September that the royals faced the first anniversary of her passing, with the family marking the occasion in different ways. Some carried on with their duties while King Charles and Queen Camilla were thought to have commemorated the day “quietly and privately” on Balmoral, the beloved Scottish residence of the royals – and where the late Queen passed away.

This week, another poignant first took place for King Charles III as he became the first male sovereign to prorogue the British Parliament in over 70 years.

An announcement proroguing – or ending – the Parliamentary session was read out on behalf of King Charles. The last time Parliament was prorogued by a king was by the late Queen’s father – Charles's grandfather, King George VI, in 1951.

One of the more poignant changes involves a language change which wouldn’t have been spoken in Parliament in 70 years.

As each Act was read out, the clerk said in Norman French “Le Roy le vault” or “The King wills it”, to indicate His Majesties approval.

For the past 70 years, the declaration would have been “La Reyne le veult” or “The Queen wills it."

Perhaps aware of the significant change – and the fact that, being Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in history, the late Queen’s absence is still strongly felt – Charles touchingly included references to his mother in his statement.

Delivering the prorogation address to Parliament on behalf of the King, Lord True said, “My thoughts turn first to my beloved mother, the late Queen. I wish to thank you for the sympathy and support that has been extended to my family and myself from across both Houses of Parliament, the nation and beyond.”

“My mother set an example of selfless dedication and devotion to the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth during her long reign. An example to which I rededicated my own life of public service at my accession a little over a year ago.”

“I remain deeply grateful for the expressions of loyalty which were offered at that time.”

Parliament will now be closed until November 7, when the official Opening of State Parliament will take place. As is customary, it is expected the King will make a speech on the day.