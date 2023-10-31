The ‘elephant in the room’ set to cause ‘great sadness’ for King Charles this Christmas

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, there is an ‘elephant in the room’ set to cause ‘great sadness’ for King Charles this Christmas, she told woman&home.

Around Christmastime, the royal family gathers and enjoys some much needed time together - and according to royal expert Jennie Bond, who spoke with woman&home, this holiday season is likely set to be much more relaxed than past years for the family.

"Christmas for the Royal Family under [King Charles'] reign is likely to be a slightly more relaxed and boisterous affair than in the time of the late Queen," she told woman&home.

They will indulge in all of their usual Christmas traditions, including gathering at Sandringham Castle for the special week - however, Jennie said there will be a great "elephant in the room" this time around, set to bring the family, but particularly King Charles, sadness.

"The elephant in the room…or rather, very much not in the room — will of course be Prince Harry and his family. And that will remain a great sadness for the King, who loves his son, in spite of all that has happened," she said.

But still, even with the loss of Harry and Meghan, Jennie says that she predicts the royal Christmas will still be filled with giggles and fun traditions, especially with new babies like Ernest, the months old son of Princess Eugenie. "With the ever-expanding gang of royal babies, Sandringham will be full of giggles, toddler tantrums and pure, rollicking joy," Jennie told us. "I’m sure the whole family will find the youngsters’ excitement irresistibly contagious."

Additionally, there are speculations of whether Prince Andrew, and consequentially, Sarah Ferguson will be invited, with his Jeffrey Epstein scandal still having a hold on his reputation. Despite this, Jennie says he continues to be invited to family events, and although his ex-wife Sarah is no longer really in the picture, she is "good fun," according to Jennie, and a fun person to be around during these times.

"Eyebrows might be raised that Prince Andrew is included, but he has consistently been invited to family gatherings like this, in spite of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. And it would be churlish to exclude his ex-wife and 'bestest friend' Sarah, especially when she is still recovering from breast cancer," Jennie further explained. "Besides which, Sarah is good fun; a vibrant addition to any party, and it would be heartless to separate her from her daughters and grandchildren at Christmas."