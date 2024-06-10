The best royal mother and daughter moments, from candid cute moments to celebrating major milestones

The women in the Royal Family hold several titles - but one which they share with many women worldwide is 'mother.'

Despite protocols, traditions and all the bells and whistles that come with being a royal, these touching mother-daughter moments prove that some things are universal, from sweet shows of support to matching style moments.

Here, we look at our favourite mother-daughter moments, from candid shots of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte to Princess Anne giving a pep talk to daughter Zara Tindall.

The best royal mother and daughter moments

Princess Anne presents Zara with her Olympic Medal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In what might be one of the most iconic mother-daughter moments in royal history, Princess Anne got to present her daughter, Zara Tindall, with her first ever Olympic Medal - and the first ever Olympic Medal won by a royal.

Zara followed in her mother's footsteps by competing in the same equestrian three-day event at the 2012 London Olympics which Princess Anne competed in back in 1976.

Zara took it one step further, placing on the podium, and her mother had the true honour of presenting her daughter with her Silver Medal, in her capacity as President of the British Olympic Association.

Princess Charlotte's Christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales showed the power of a mother-daughter bond with her loving glances at the christening of Princess Charlotte.

Holding her second child - and her only daughter - Kate couldn't stop gazing lovingly at Charlotte as they made their way to Sandringham House after the service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene.

Following the service, lucky guests were served a regal tea which included slices of cake taken from Prince William and Kate Middleton's preserved wedding cake.

Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise's close bond

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has long been hailed as one of the royal's unsung heroes, and her down-to-earth nature is mirrored in her relationship with her only daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Alongside her brother James, Lady Louise grew up at Bagshot Park in Windsor, largely keeping out of the spotlight, which makes appearances with her mother extra special for royal fans.

Dressed down, the pair attended the annual Festival of British Eventing which takes place at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park, and were caught casually chatting away. A very simple, relatable moment which any parent will understand as a special moment - having their teenager chat to them and be seen with them for the day.

Sarah Ferguson takes the girls skiing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have an unshakeably close bond. It is, in fact, because of how close they are that many believe led to Sarah receiving her invite to the Royal Sandringham Christmas walkabout in 2023 - as a sign of goodwill from King Charles to his nieces.

Growing up, Sarah loved bonding with her daughters on the ski slopes, often whisking them for action-packed holidays alongside their royal cousins, Princes William and Harry.

Kate and Carole Middleton share fashion genes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans love it whenever Carole joins her daughter for outings like the Royal Ascot in previous years, where they serve some of their best looks - and, if they aren't together, sometimes they still have fans seeing double when they dress alike.

Even with every designer imaginable at their disposal, it would appear that even royal daughters and mothers share clothes.

The pair - who are known to share a great bond - are often considered style twins. Most of Kate's looks come from some classic Carole style staples - with the pair loving the same outfits from designers including Me+Em.

Doria Ragland watches her daughter get married

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doria Ragland, a woman born to a nurse and an antique dealer in Cleveland, Ohio, arguably had one of the most memorable and unexpected mother-daughter moments in 2018 when she witnessed her daughter marry a real-life Prince.

Having grown up far-removed from a life of palaces, Doria - wearing a chic dress and matching coat by Oscar de la Renta - was by her daughter, Meghan Markle's side, as she married Prince Harry.

Queen Camilla and Laura Lopes share a laugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Lopes is the youngest child of Queen Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura and her brother Tom had a charmed childhood, growing up at Bolehyde Manor and later Middlewick House, both in Wiltshire. Laura would go on study the History of Art - the same degree the Princess of Wales studied.

Laura stays out of the spotlight, but is known to be close with Camilla, especially since welcoming her three children. Camilla's grandchildren reportedly refer to her as "Gaga" and the Queen Consort has spoken fondly of reading with her grandchildren in the past.

Princess Charlotte acts up for mum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Prince Louis is well known for stealing the show, Princess Charlotte is usually the much more proper sibling. But even the young Princess can have her hilarious moments.

Giving her mother (and grandmother) a shock, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out and pulling some hilarious expressions during the King's Cup Regatta.

A Middleton moment before the big day, 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2011, it's not an exaggeration to say the world's gaze was fixed on two people - Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Ahead of their iconic wedding on April 29, Kate turned to her rock - mum, Carole Middleton - to stay grounded ahead of all the madness.

The night before the nuptials, Kate had her mum and sister by her side as they checked into the Goring Hotel - a five-star luxury hotel in Belgravia that has a long-standing connection to royalty.

Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise at the Commonwealth Games

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We just had to include this moment based on the hilarious difference in Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise's reactions at the Commonwealth Games.

She might be the hard-working Duchess of Edinburgh, but Sophie is giving classic 'mum struggling with technology' as she seems to be trying to capture a moment on her smartphone, while Lady Louise is clearly enthralled by whatever is taking place on the field.

Charlotte proves she's a chip off the old block

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton is known for her sporting prowess, excelling at everything from tennis to rowing. And it would seem that her only daughter, Princess Charlotte, has inherited those genes.

In an adorable mother-daughter moment which sums up the carefree joy of being a toddler, Charlotte is all action, running around and enjoying being chased by her mum as they play in the sunshine.

Mia Tindall is another adrenaline junkie in the family

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When your mum is Olympian Zara Tindall and your dad is rugby champ Mike Tindall, it's almost pre-determined that you'd be all action, all the time. And this certainly seems to be the case with Mike and Zara's oldest child, Mia.

In amusing and heart-warming images, Zara is caught being run ragged by her daughter as she has an absolute ball throwing herself around the grassy hills.

Worry not, other images of this day show that Mia was perfectly happy and unhurt, beaming as she kept her mum on her toes.

Princess Margaret and Sarah Chatto team up

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret is best remembered for her daring fashion, larger-than-life decadence and the occasional biting remark, but her two children - Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones - got a different side of the sassy Princess.

In one adorable picture, Princess Margaret teams up with her daughter to take on her ex-husband and son in a battle of the sexes.

Princess Anne gives a pep talk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne is the undisputed hero of the Royal Family - considered the hardest working member and a trailblazer who has ushered in a sea of firsts for female members in the family.

So it's no surprise that when it comes to her own daughter, Zara Tindall, she's always on hand to give advice and push her to be her very best. In this encounter, a fatigued and emotional looking Zara is given a - no doubt - inspiring talk by her mother as she competes in horse trials.

Princess Anne and Zara start a tradition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal mum presenting her children on the steps of the Lindo Wing at London's St Mary's Hospital has become something of a tradition beloved by fans of the Royal Family.

Princess Diana and Catherine, Princess of Wales have presented their children to the world on the steps, and this tradition goes back to Princess Anne, who gave birth to both of her children, Peter and Zara Phillips there.

It was, however, when the Princess Royal made no fuss about greeting the press holding her daughter that the iconic photo call became a tradition.

Kate and Carole - Berkshire girls through and through

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We might best know the Princess of Wales for her iconic tiara looks and incredible style moments, but Kate Middleton has always been open about being a Berkshire country girl at heart.

And this is something she got from her mother, Carole. Kate's love for where she grew up was best evident with the importing of several trees to Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William - a touch of the countryside in the centre of London.

Meghan and Doria's days out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her brief stint as a working royal, Meghan Markle would often invite her mother along to make it a family matter.

Doria joined Meghan and her new son-in-law, Prince Harry, to launch a special cookbook in honour of the victims of the Grenfell Fire, and the trio looked to have formed an unshakeable bond.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne - style twins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a style icon, famous for her vibrant colour palettes and flamboyant hats - and it seems to have passed along to her daughter, the Princess Royal.

Princess Anne is known for taking some big swings with her style too - favouring sustainable fashion well before it caught on as a trend - and we love this moment when the royal pair twinned in bold, bright yellow ensembles.

Fergie and her girls - a tight-knit unit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no doubt that Sarah Ferguson is at her happiest when she's with her daughters - and this closeness was cemented after the Duchess of York's cancer scares in 2023.

Fergie spoke about how her daughters helped her during her health battles, telling Hello!, "I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is. So when they said, 'Mummy, tell us the absolute truth—have they got all the cancer out?’ and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe.

"I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy."

Kate and Charlotte sync up for Christmas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte offered an adorable masterclass in mother-daughter dressing.

In matching seasonal burgundy and plum shades, Kate was joined by her daughter as they swapped the annual Sandringham Christmas walkabout for a Christmas spent with the Middletons in Berkshire.

Kate was wearing the Celeste coat by Hobbs, with the addition of a faux fur collar.

Lena Tindall checks in on mum, Zara

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall's youngest daughter, Lena, is the middle child - with Mike and Zara completing their brood with son, Lucas, in 2021.

During a visit to the Festival of British Eventing at Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park, Zara was enjoying shepherding around her daughter on her shoulders, but, touchingly, even riding on her mum's shoulders wasn't close enough for Lena, who had to lean around and check in on her.

The Queen and Princess Anne's shared love of horses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The women in the Royal Family seem to bond over a love of horse-riding. The late Queen Elizabeth's life-long passion for horses started when she received her first Shetland pony as a child. She would go on to breed racehorses and find some peace riding horses around Balmoral.

Joined by her daughter, Anne would go on to inherit this love for the animal, even riding one of the Queen's horses when she competed in the 1976 Olympic Games.

And, completing the tradition, Zara would similarly learn to love horses from her mother, Princess Anne. Could Lena and Mia Tindall be next?

Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Mia - three generations

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To most of the nation, Princess Anne is the steadfast Princess Royal. To Mia Tindall, she's simply Grandma. And Grandma duties involve swinging her around as they walked around the Festival of British Eventing.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte's matching crowns

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In May 2023, the world paid attention to London to witness the Coronation of King Charles. It was a monumental chapter of history, ending the historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II and ushering in a new era for all of the royals.

Despite the importance of the day, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte found time to have a mother-daughter moment, sweetly caught chatting away and looking utterly regal in their matching crowns.

The mother and daughter opted for silver, laurel-shaped headpieces by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. It's thought the more modern, floral design, gave a nod to King Charles’ commitment to protecting the natural environment.

The Queen Mother with Princess Margaret and Lady Sarah Chatto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the women of the Royal Family were going to do anything, it's colour co-ordinate.

The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Lady Sarah Chatto attended a horse trials together, decked out in matching hues of pastel blue.

While their synchronised look is iconic, the real sweet touch of this photo is seeing the regal women enjoy a casual, unfussy day outside, sat on a picnic rug and enjoying quality time together.

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother's technicolour taste

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II reigned for a historic, unprecedented 70 years, and pretty much for 70 years, Her Majesty never left the house without wearing a technicolour outfit.

This wasn't a coincidence. Her Majesty's colourful wardrobe was intentional - she wanted to be easier to see in a crowd so everyone could say they saw her. And judging by the Queen Mother's matching bright blue outfit as she neared 100 years old, this was a lesson passed down.

A grandmother, a mother and a daughter-in-law share a laugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the dissolution of Princess Diana and King Charles's marriage, there were plenty of moments beforehand where she enjoyed a close dynamic with her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. And we love this moment of carefree laughter between the family.

Indeed, Andrew Morton wrote in Diana: Her True Story: In Her Own Words that the late Princess was, in fact, close to the Queen, contrary to what some might assume.

He writes that she found "perhaps a rather unlikely ally at the palace in the queen whose understanding and helpful attitude did much to encourage Diana to soldier on."

The Queen Mother turns 100

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II might have been the longest-reigning monarch in British history, but she was never above turning to her mother for advice and council.

The Queen Mother herself was a hugely popular monarch during her time reigning alongside her husband, King George VI, with the pair refusing to abandon the capital during World War II.

Her popularity saw hordes of crowds come out to celebrate her 100th birthday in 2000, as she took to the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her two daughters in tow.

Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise continue a tradition

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise were all smiles as they shared a passion for the traditional carriage driving.

The carriage riding also connected both Sophie and Louise to another royal - Prince Philip. The late Duke of Edinburgh bonded with his daughter-in-law over the sport for which he was proficient in his youth, and after his death, his granddaughter Louise inherited his carriages.

Speaking about her own experience with carriage driving to BBC Radio 5 in 2021, Sophie said of her late father-in-law, "[Philip] was so pleased when she took the sport up because I took it up - I was at the beginning of my carriage driving career and I fell pregnant with Louise so I had to hang up the reins."

The Queen's only daughter becomes a mum for the first time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the ultimate mother-daughter moment is when a mother watches her child become a mother herself.

In 1977, the late Queen Elizabeth II inherited a new title - Grandmother. Princess Anne gave birth to her first child - and the first grandchild for the Queen and Prince Philip - when Peter Phillips was born.

She would go on to have eight grandchildren in total, and all eight stood vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on the Saturday before her funeral.

Princess Charlotte inherits Kate's love for tennis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer of 2023, Princess Charlotte experienced a major first - joining her tennis-obsessed mother, Kate Middleton, in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon Finals.

And it wasn't just the matching sunglasses which fans loved of the popular mother-daughter duo's appearance - Princess Charlotte proved she had taken on her mum's love for the sport with some hilarious reactions during the match.

Princess Anne carries out one last duty for her mother

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bittersweet one, but arguably one of the most important mother-daughter moments for Princess Anne who talked candidly of the "honour and a privilege" in accompanying her mother on her final journey.

Princess Anne travelled alongside the late Queen’s coffin as it was taken from St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to the city’s airport before flying back to London.

Later, on September 12, 2022, in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Anne became the first woman to participate in a Vigil of the Princes, guarding her mother's coffin.