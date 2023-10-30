The 'backwards step' King Charles could take if he 'changes his ideas' about this monarchy decision

King Charles had made no secret about his plans for a 'slimmed-down monarchy' even before he began his reign.

But with fewer Royal Family members to carry the weight of responsibility in this so-called slimmed-down monarchy (this falls mainly on the King and Queen, the Princess and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and older royal cousins) it's thought the King may need to lean on members of the extended Royal Family to spread out the royal duties.

Recently, there have been reports circulating that King Charles may enlist the help of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as working royals, taking on more official roles.

But royal expert Jennie Bond urges that this would be a mistake for the King, who shouldn't turn his back on the idea of a 'slimmed-down monarchy' just yet, calling it a 'backwards step'.

"I think it would be a backwards step for King Charles to change his ideas about a slimmed-down monarchy," She told OK!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s true that the number of working Royals has reduced naturally, because of Andrew, Harry and Meghan and, as the Princess Royal acknowledged, they are now pretty thin on the ground, but I think the King’s concept of a small, efficient core of working royals is in tune with public opinion.

"If they want to carry out more engagements, then I’m sure the King has more than enough private wealth to thank them for their time."

She then went on to say that in her opinion other royals, such as Lady Louise Windsor, shouldn't be given extra responsibilities.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie explained, "The same goes for Lady Louise Windsor, and I don’t think a royal role for her has ever being part of the game plan.

"Her mother has said publicly that they are bringing up the children with the expectation that they will have to earn their living.

"One of the constant criticisms of the monarchy is that it costs the taxpayer too much money. So I think the King is right to stick to his plan."

Princess Anne has previously spoken out about the concept of a 'slimmed-down' monarchy. She said of the idea, "I think the 'slimmed-down' was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment," she laughed.

The Princess Royal then added, "I mean it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing, I have to say, I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do."