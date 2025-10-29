ITV has severed ties with Sarah Ferguson, is she about to lose her book deal too?

She’s a children’s author with dozens of published books to date but as reports that ITV will not work with Sarah Ferguson gain traction and charities rush to delete connections with her, her book publishers, New Frontier, have remained surprisingly quiet on whether they will stand by her.

However, when you go to their website and click on her new book, the page you are taken to is perhaps tellingly blank. At the time of writing woman&home.com has approached New Frontier for a comment and have yet to receive a reply.

This latest blow comes after a major television broadcaster is said to have ruled Sarah out of any further work with one insider revealing that there’s "nothing in the pipeline for her".

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie | £11 (Was £22) at Amazon This first joint biography of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has already risen to become a Sunday Times best-seller and draws on four years of research. It paints a picture of the lives of the former Duke and Duchess of York and includes plenty of shocking revelations.

It will come as a huge blow to Fergie who has made her way back into the public's affections in recent years by not only writing children’s books but by also appearing as a guest presenter and contributor on both This Morning and Loose Women.

The insider adds; "'There was once such high hopes for her…, she appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter and contributor, as well as Loose Women. Fergie did a lot with ITV for a time and was always part of the gang. She was very much part of the plans at ITV but no more.'"

The source also revealed that any chance of going back is officially over, claiming; "There will be no more Fergie on ITV, there are no longer any current plans or any more anytime in the future. She's done with the channel now."

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Just two years ago Sarah joined the Loose Women panel to launch the Don’t Skip Your Screening campaign and shared deeply personal insights into her experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer. that summer. She was said to have seriously impressed ITV executives at the time with her appearance and was even tipped to take on more work with the channel as a result.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women, everyone thought she was a natural," a source was quoted as saying at the time. "There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them."

A mini-series never materialised and amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Sarah and Prince Andrew due to their links with Jeffrey Epstein, further ITV projects are no longer on the cards, nor would she likely be welcomed back by her former Loose Women co-stars.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Panellist Jane Moore described Sarah’s "shameless grovelling to a deeply nasty man" as not a "forgiveable human frailty" but a display of "craven greed and rampant self-preservation that, worst of all, betrays Epstein’s many victims".

These remarks came in the wake of the publication of a 2011 email to Epstein in which she referred to him as a "supreme friend". A spokesperson for Fergie has stated that the email was sent in the "context of advice" to try and "assuage Epstein and his threats".

Aside from Sarah’s career looking bleak, her living arrangements are also fragile. While she currently resides at Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, the pair have come under a huge amount of pressure to find other accommodation and have, just this week, finally agreed to leave - with reports suggesting they want two properties in return. One for him and one for her.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Their want to stay at Royal Lodge has caused huge unrest with questions over why they are there and need such a large property. Recent column inches have been full of details about how William has had to step in, amid fears they pose a real threat to the future of the monarchy.

With charities calling time on their relationship, television companies re-thinking their position and a book deal hanging in the balance - Sarah Ferguson is arguably facing a very difficult time.