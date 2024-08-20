The royal habit being ‘drilled’ into Prince George, Charlotte and Louis by Prince William and Kate until it’s ‘automatic’
There's a very considerate royal habit that Prince William and Kate are encouraging their three children to adopt from a young age
There’s reportedly a royal habit being “drilled” into Prince George, Charlotte and Louis by Prince William and Kate until it’s “automatic”.
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might all be very young, but given they’re high up in the royal line of succession they are the most-often seen of the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren. In recent years Prince William and Kate have started to gradually introduce their kids to public life more through appearances at sporting events like Wimbledon and the football. It’s also been suggested that the future King and Queen have prioritised certain royal habits at home at Adelaide Cottage. So much so that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have reportedly had the royal habit of writing thank you letters "drilled into" them, with the hope that it becomes second nature to them.
"William and Kate have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that's how the children see it. Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic," the insider previously alleged to OK!.
It seems Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are being encouraged to naturally adopt these courteous habits from a young age. This will no doubt stand them in very good stead as they get older, when they are expected to all take on some kind of royal duties or responsibilities. The Royal Family are known to send thank you messages to well-wishers and also attend high profile State Banquets and dinners.
The Wales kids will likely take to these events that bit more easily if they’re already accustomed to being very polite and gracious. Being courteous and writing thank you letters are also things that Princess Diana reportedly took seriously when raising Prince William and Prince Harry too.
The Princess’s biographer Andrew Morton once reflected, as per Express.co.uk, "She took the young royals with her on her private charity visits from a young age... One of the reasons was she didn't want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4x4 Range Rovers, shotguns and nannies."
It was also suggested by the publication that Princess Diana wanted to "ingrain a sense of appreciation" into her sons and so encouraged them to write thank you letters to those who helped them. This clearly meant a lot to Prince William, perhaps inspiring him to want Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to grow up with gratitude and impeccable manners too.
As well as supposedly writing thank you notes, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis also write letters more generally - including to Princess Diana. The Princess tragically never got to meet any of her grandchildren and in 2021 the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a glimpse of the handwritten Mother’s Day cards their kids wrote to their grandmother that year.
"Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George," wrote Prince George, whilst Princess Charlotte added, "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte".
In the caption it was revealed that this is something they do every year for Prince William. This is so heart-warming and it’s also moving to think that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are being raised to share her values about being thankful and polite.
