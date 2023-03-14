The very relatable reason Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis didn't join the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day service

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Royal Family came together yesterday, March 13, for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were missing from the event for this very relatable reason.

While the rest of the Royal Family marked the first event with King Charles as Monarch, the Wales children's absence was understandable as it clashed with school hours.

The Royal Family stepped out as a united front for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 13. Senior royals gathered to mark King Charles' first Commonwealth Day event as Monarch, with Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the Princess of Wales all bringing smiles to the faces of royal fans outside the Abbey.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who just last week became the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Charles' younger sister Princess Anne wearing a cool fedora also joined the procession. But despite the array of royal faces, senior politicians, and standout musical performances at the service, many royal watchers couldn't help but feel disappointed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis weren't in attendance.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Wales children have completely stolen the show at the recent events they've attended, winning hearts and headlines thanks to their sweet childish antics like Louis' excited expressions during last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Their absence may have been notable, but the likely reason for it is understandable. While Kensington Palace hasn't officially confirmed it, with the event taking place on a Monday afternoon, the timing of the service would have clashed with the youngster's school hours.

Considering that reports place their school fees from anywhere between £21,000 per year to £28,000, it's understandable that Prince William and Kate Middleton are hesitant to pull them out of lessons for royal engagements.

George, Charlotte, and Louis joined Lambrook School in Berkshire in September following their family's move from London to Windsor.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Royal fans may have been disappointed, but they likely won't have to wait too long to see the young royals again. William and Kate have begun bringing their two older children to more royal engagements recently, including the events marking the late Queen's death in September last year and, just two months later, the Family's Christmas celebrations.

With Easter right around the corner, it's likely that the children will attend the annual Easter morning church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Just as with the Christmas Day service, the royals are often welcomed by crowds as they walk to the chapel, collecting bouquets of flowers as they stop to chat with the well-wishers.