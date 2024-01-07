Queen Letizia’s winter cape steals the show as she attends a poignant first for her family

Queen Letizia has stepped out for her first official appearance of 2024, and she’s made sure to bring all the drama with the most exquisite look definitely worthy of joining Letizia's best style moments.

While braving the chill outdoors, Queen Letizia looked regal and elegant in an all-black ensemble, comprised of a Carolina Herrera Fur Collar Wrap Cape and a flowing black skirt.

The Spanish Queen has worn this cape on several occasions before, including the State Opening of Spain’s Parliament in 2020, and it’s the perfect go-to addition to make any winter outfit more glam.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fur collar gives it an elevated touch of Quiet Luxury, and the movement of the cape is sure to give you a style boost when still keeping you warm.

The other benefit of opting for a cape over a traditional coat is it gives you more freedom to show off your outfit while staying warm. Open the cape if you want to give an outfit reveal, without having to take off your coat and be left exposed to the elements.

While Letizia’s Carolina Herrera appears to no longer be on sale, we’ve found some capes that capture that same chic vibe.

New Look Gini London Black Faux Fur Trim Hooded Cape Visit Site £39 (was £65)| Equal parts cosy and chic, this is a great Quiet Luxury piece to your cold-weather collection. Throw it on over a jumper and jeans for an effortless, elevated look, or pair it with a dress and heels for a statement look. Ted Baker Melton Wool Cape Visit Site RRP £235 | This cape's asymmetric wrap front adds a contemporary twist to a classic silhouette, giving you a look that's equal parts bold and graceful. It also comes in a camel colour.

The sleek, all-black ensemble was perfectly complemented by her trademark raven locks, pulled into a tight and shiny ponytail.

Queen Letizia was dressed up for Pascua Militar which translates to Military Easter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The special military celebration takes place annually on January 6 in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain. The tradition dates back to the 18th century, established by King Charles III in celebration of the Franco-Spanish army’s recapture of the Menorcan town Mahon from the British in 1782.

It was extra special this year as it marked the debut of Princess Leonor at the military parade.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess commemorated the start of a new military year looking official in a dark grey military uniform adorned with medals, a yellow-and-red belt, and a blue Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Charles III sash.

Princess Leonor stood alongside her parents Queen Letizia, who removed her cape when inside to reveal an elegant long-sleeve, high-neck silk blouse, flowy black skirt, and pointed-toe heels.

The young royal begun her military training in Zaragoza in August 2023 – and 2023 was an important one for other reasons. She also graduated from UWC Atlantic, a boarding school in Wales, and pledged her allegiance to the Spanish flag as she turned 18.

King Felipe VI matched his daughter in a dark blue military uniform adorned with medals, a red belt and pink-and-white sash. He, too, wore black dress shoes, white gloves, and a white-and-black military hat.