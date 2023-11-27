Queen Elizabeth's bizarre royal rule Princess Eugenie can't even break at her parents' house
Queen Elizabeth's bizarre royal rule is something Princess Eugenie rebels against at home but reportedly can't break at her parents' house
Queen Elizabeth's bizarre royal rule is something Princess Eugenie can't even break at her parents' house, though she loves to rebel against it at home.
As a non-working royal Princess Eugenie doesn’t have to abide by many of the protocols that working royals like Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales do. Several of these royal rules were followed particularly strictly during the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign, like her preference for royal women not wearing bright nail varnish. However, Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre royal rule when it comes to mealtimes is something Princess Eugenie still can’t break at her parents’ house.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live at the Royal Lodge and Princess Eugenie reportedly can’t eat some of her favourite foods with them. Opening up on the Table Manners podcast, Princess Eugenie shared that she’s not “allowed” to eat garlic or onion-based dishes at her parents’
Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait by Gyles Brandreth | £19.70 at Amazon
This Sunday Times bestseller offers insights into the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. Reflecting upon her childhood to her later years, Gyles Brandreth met the late monarch multiple times throughout her reign, making this account all the more personal.
As per Hello!, Princess Eugenie was asked by hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware what was in her shopping order and after describing it as “nothing interesting”, she continued, “Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic.”
She also revealed her love of making “one-pot” meals, often featuring chicken, tomatoes, garlic and onions all together. Unfortunately, this isn’t something that she gets to eat with her parents as she reportedly explained that she’s actually “not allowed” to have either garlic or onion at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s thanks to Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule.
Her parents supposedly have concerns about “the breath” they could get after eating these pungent ingredients. This is something that is said to have inspired Queen Elizabeth’s ban on garlic being served to her.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady claimed to MailOnline in 2016 that Her Majesty was “Victorian” when it came to her views on garlic though Prince Philip was apparently a big fan of it.
He alleged, “We could never serve garlic to the Queen but Prince Philip loved it. If we were at Balmoral and she was out, we’d slather his steak in garlic. But when she was at the table, there was no garlic at all.”
“She was very Victorian and believed when she was brought up that you don’t eat garlic - because if you were holding an audience the next day, you didn’t want to be breathing garlic,” Darren added, “It was seen as anti-social.”
This view seems to be shared by Prince Andrew and Sarah and Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule banning garlic has continued to be upheld by some royals to this day.
Queen Camilla also steers clear of garlic in her meals too and discussed this royal tradition on MasterChef Australia in 2018.
"I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no,” she declared and when asked whether it was discouraged because of the social commitments that come with being royal, she replied, "Yes, exactly. So you always have to lay off the garlic."
Princess Eugenie’s podcast remarks indicate that avoiding garlic is something that isn’t just restricted to working royals, though it’s likely more important for the senior members of the Royal Family. Whilst she might not get to eat garlic or onion at her parents' house, Princess Eugenie clearly enjoys breaking this royal rule in her own home.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Kate Middleton's snow boots are the ultimate winter weather investment and they're much cheaper today
Kate Middleton's snow boots are perfect for the winter season and they're on offer right now during the Black Friday sales
By Laura Harman Published
-
This £29 M&S bag looks just like this £2k Prada piece and we predict a huge sell-out
Peak luxury - for a small percentage of the original price
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince Harry follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he takes on special honour in Canada
Prince Harry followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps as he and the Duchess of Sussex were special guests at a Canadian Sporting event
By Laura Harman Published
-
The utterly hilarious remark the Queen made of King Charles when he was first born
King Charles turns 75 years old today - and we're still thinking about this funny comment the Queen made of him
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
One of Queen Elizabeth II's most iconic belongings is up for sale
The late Queen's L322 Range Rover is up for auction, but not for nearly as much money as we anticipated
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The unique history of Queen Camilla’s Scallop Shell Brooch as she steps out in Kenya wearing this sea-inspired piece
Queen Camilla's Scallop Shell Brooch has belonged to several royals before her and it's the most gorgeous sea-inspired piece
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth II once gave this super sassy response to a director who complimented her acting
The Queen's super sassy response to a genuine compliment has been revealed and it's so on brand from the hilarious Queen
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Beatrice's something borrowed at her wedding that caused mayhem for Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Beatrice's something borrowed from her wedding day was the same exact item that caused Queen Elizabeth rather bad luck!
By Laura Harman Published
-
35 of Queen Elizabeth II's most flamboyant and memorable hats
Famous for her 70-year reign and 70 years of bold, unforgettable and distinct fashion choices, we revisit 35 of the late Queen Elizabeth's most memorable hats...
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s special place gets close-up in new video
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute could be seen as a special nod to Queen Elizabeth and it featured in her and Jack's anniversary video
By Emma Shacklock Published