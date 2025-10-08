Queen Elizabeth's 'dignity' and 'grace' to be honored in new memorial - and it has to have 'panache' too

As Britain's longest-reigning monarch, it's no surprise that the late Queen Elizabeth's likeness has been captured countless times in portraits, photos, statues and, of course, on currency. Now renowned sculptor Martin Jennings has been chosen to create a new statue of her for a national memorial, provisionally set to be unveiled in 2026.

He declared he's "thrilled" to have been granted this commission and has plenty of experience in the royal bust department.

Martin previously created a bust of the Queen Mother, on display at St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as producing the first crowned coinage portrait of King Charles. The sculptor told Sky News that there are several key aspects of Queen Elizabeth's character he wants his sculpture to depict.

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"I don't want it to be too grave. It needs to have panache, it needs to have grandeur to suit its site, it needs to have a kind of delight to it," he said. "But she was so constant that the dignity, the restraint and the grace that we associate with her are things that at the moment are at the forefront of my mind."

Martin was so "thrilled" to be asked to do this "terrific commission" that the details all became something of a blur. He admitted, "I can't quite remember what the rest of the phone call was all about - I was so delighted to have been appointed."

The late Queen was known for her "dignity" and "grace", so we can't wait to see the final piece. Neither can woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock, who also admires his desire to put her personality into it.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Queen Elizabeth was a respected figure-head but she was also a woman with a great sense of humour, wisdom and a talent for diplomacy. These different aspects deserve to come shining through in this new piece - I particularly love his desire for it to have 'panache'," she says.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While he has some hopes for the memorial, Martin added that, at this early stage, he’s more focused on doing "a lot of listening" when it comes to the design.

He shared with Sky News that he doesn't "want to pin it down at this stage" and he expects to take into account the input of the Royal Family, noting that the King is "keen that his mother should be represented appropriately".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The memorial is part of a wider project that will be located at Marlborough Gate in St James’s Park, not far from Buckingham Palace.

As well as the upcoming statue of the late Queen, the outlet reports there will be a new Prince Philip Gate on the other side of the park with a statue of him, as well as a "family of gardens", new walkable paths and a translucent, glass unity bridge.

When complete, the new memorial will be close to statues of the late Queen's parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, located in The Mall. Also nearby is the memorial to Queen Victoria, just outside Buckingham Palace.