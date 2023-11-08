Queen Camilla's 'emotional support and reassurance' from King Charles during State Opening of Parliament amid protests

Queen Camilla's 'emotional support' from King Charles has been revealed by a body language expert who has analysed the pair's interactions during the State Opening of Parliament on November 7th.

Yesterday, Their Majesties attended their first State Opening of Parliament as King and Queen Consort. This milestone was a significant event for both the King and Queen, and their emotional and physical support for one another during this public event was visible as the pair held hands.

Body language expert, Judi James, analysed how the couple interacted with one another at this engagement and highlighted how the King was a beacon of support for his wife, as they took on this highly anticipated and televised engagement.

Judi explained that the couple both seemed more relaxed during this event than they did at the King's coronation in May. "Their body language looked several degrees more relaxed than it did at the Coronation and although Camilla still showed signs of tension and some inner anxiety there were non of the constant hair-patting and self-grooming hair gestures that betrayed her nerves at the Coronation," she said.

She added that they both seemed prepared to ignore the 'Not My King' protesters who lined the streets and both took a 'stoic' approach to this incident.

"They both appeared much more comfortable in the carriage, almost as though they were enjoying the ride. When they drove past the protestors it looked very much like a stoic ‘ignore’ from both, although Camilla was later seen with her chain raised and mouth open in a gesture of wariness," she said.

Discussing their 'high-hand clasp' the expert suggested that this was a physical support, and also something to help the King who recently tripped while in Kenya last week.

"The way they walked down the aisle together holding hands in a very formal, high-hand clasp seemed to allow them an opportunity to offer each other support and reassurance. Charles is not always the steadiest of walkers (he nearly tripped over during their recent tour) and received something of a steadying service from his wife while she received emotional support and reassurance from him via some stroking and tapping gestures from his thumb onto her hand," she said.

Judi concluded that the pair were far more comfortable together than apart, as they are both emotionally and physically supportive of one another. "When they parted to get to their thrones the reassurance factor and sudden lack of it became obvious from the way that Charles placed his left hand onto his torso and started fiddling with his regalia," she said.