Queen Camilla's classic 'cooking disaster' that always ends up 'incinerated' in the Aga
Queen Camilla has admitted that she could 'fill a book' with her cooking mishaps
Queen Camilla's has revealed the classic "cooking disaster" that she regularly suffers, resulting in one particular meal being left abandoned and "incinerated' in the bottom of her Aga.
As the King's wife, Queen Camilla no doubt has access to plenty royal chefs and members of staff should she get hungry and not feel like cooking - and we imagine she's been lucky enough to sample some of the world's best quality food and fine dining.
But that doesn't mean she never takes to the kitchen at Clarence House or Highgrove House for a spot of home cooking - as she's spoken before about what she whips up for her and King Charles to eat.
Camilla once delved into her dining habits and favourite foods in a rare interview with You magazine, alongside her son, Tom Parker-Bowles. During the candid chat, Camilla, who was known as the Duchess of Cornwall until Charles took the throne, admitted that a British classic is her go-to comfort food and that she likes to keep things simple when it comes to cooking.
"One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast. Always Heinz," she told Tom, going on to admit that her approach to making meals is "nothing too mucked about, or fussy or fiddly".
"I do still cook for myself when at home," the Queen Consort added, giving an insight into her veg-filled menu.
"Simple things like fish en papillote with butter and herbs. And vegetables from the garden: kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans because they freeze so well."
But when it comes to the humble baked potato, Camilla confessed that she often fails to get it quite right.
"I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters. I’m not a natural baker, to say the least," she explained.
"As for baked potatoes… Many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."
Camilla isn't the only senior Royal Family member who has spoken about home cooking recently. The Princess of Wales provided a rare look-in on what dinner times are like for her, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Adelaide Cottage during a BBC Radio 1 interview last year.
Chatting to presenters Jordan North and Vick Hope at the time, Kate explained that delicious but easy-to-make dishes are on her and William's list of regular meals.
When asked what the Wales family were set to have for dinner that night, Kate replied, "It probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that."
Prince William piped up to add that, for him, spice is a no-go - so Kate's curries have to stay on the mild side.
"I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating," William laughed, joking that it's "not attractive".
Princess Catherine interjected to reveal that she is a fan of something a little more fiery, though.
"Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end."
