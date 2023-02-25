Princess Anne helps a beloved confidant of the late Queen come ‘back into the Royal fold’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lady Susan Hussey, an important member of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s household, has returned to the Royal fold. She was seen attending the memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, representing Anne, the Princess Royal. Lady Susan quit her role after comments made at a private event came to light, resulting in a race row.

Princess Anne has quietly and subtly supported Lady Susan Hussey’s return to the royal fold as the Queen’s former lady-in-waiting represented her at a function

Lady Susan resigned from her post in late 2022, after comments made to a charity leader led to a race row

In other royal news, how Queen Consort Camilla’s latest bold move breaks from the long-held rule established by Queen Elizabeth



A trusted companion to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 60 years, Lady Susan Hussey seemingly stepped down from her royal duties following a controversial race row in 2022.

Lady Susan resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to a charity founder at a Buckingham Palace reception, however, after making reconciliations with the woman in question, her return to the royal fold could be nigh.

The Daily Mail reports that Lady Susan was chosen to represent Princess Anne at memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Tuesday, February 21.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Having Lady Susan represent Anne was a smart decision, as Lady Susan, a former lady-in-waiting to a monarch could relate to the life of Dame Frances, who served as lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother from 1965 to 2002.

“Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service. She was more than happy to do so,” a source told the publication. “Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It's great to see her back in the royal fold.”

Lady Susan stepped down from her job in November last year after asking what were described as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” questions to, Ngozi Fulani, the head of a domestic abuse charity.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Prince William, who is Lady Susan’s godson, later supported Lady Susan’s resignation. Through an official spokesperson, William said that “racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable.”

However, Lady Susan and Ngozi, made amends weeks later at a Buckingham Palace meeting “filled with warmth and understanding.”

Lady Susan was said to have “offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.”

In addition to the latest report, Lady Susan has previously been seen with King Charles III and Princess Anne at church in Sandringham in January this year, suggesting her relationship with the Royal Family remained close.

Lady Susan was married to Lord Hussey, who served as the head of the BBC for many years and was portrayed in season five of The Crown.

Lady Susan was known to be very close with the late Queen, and was rumored to be nicknamed “Number One Head Girl” in the Queen’s household.

Lady Susan was by Her Majesty’s side until she died in September 2022 and even had the honor of accompanying the Queen to the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, following his death aged 99.