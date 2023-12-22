Princess Anne felt 'relief' after the late Queen's funeral for a heart-breaking reason

Anne, Princess Royal has shared never-before-heard details into what life was like following the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and it includes one particularly surprising revelation about a sense of “relief.”

The late Queen Elizabeth’s second-born child – and only daughter – opened up on how it felt being part of history after the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and witnessing her brother – King Charles III – ascend to the throne.

For a new documentary set to air on Boxing Day, Princess Anne how it was “pure serendipity” that she was there for her mother when she became gravely ill.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne had just happened to have been staying at the late Queen’s Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire when, after a historic 70-year reign, it became apparent the Elizabethan era was coming to an end.

The Princess Royal’s final act of devotion included getting to spend the final 24 hours of her mother’s life by her side, but Anne shared that another moment finally made her feel “relief.”

On the day of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – an iconic chapter in history witnessed by millions across the globe - Anne spoke of her relief at the moment the Imperial State Crown was removed from the coffin.

“I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief: that’s it, finished. That responsibility being moved on.”

The responsibility of the crown passing to King Charles – but, again, hardworking Princess Anne was awarded a star role by her brother’s side in an important role on the day.

That wasn’t everything Princess Anne revealed on the documentary.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In early reports of the 90-minute special – a Christmas treat for fans over the holiday season – Anne shares that the late Queen was still thinking of others when she was beginning to fall ill, worrying about her choice of final resting place.

The Princess Royal recalls how Queen Elizabeth was concerned her death at Balmoral Castle might have caused too many difficulties, after many of the prepared plans were based on her passing in London.

These plans for the death of the Monarch when they die in London was known as London Bridge. However, the plans become more complex when the King or Queen dies in Scotland and, for the late Queen, that involved a long car journey to Edinburgh, a Lying At Rest in the Scottish capital and an RAF flight to London.

When the Queen died in Scotland, Operation London Bridge became Operation Unicorn.

And, despite worrying about it being more difficult for the family, her loved ones wanted Her Majesty to be at her happy place in her final days.

“I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral”, Anne said about her mother.

“We did try to persuade her that [location] shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because I think we did.”

The late Queen passed away on 8 September 2022 at the Scottish estate of Balmoral, a place she went for her yearly holidays where she could temporarily get away from her public role and spend private time with her family.

Charles III: The Coronation Year airs at 6:50pm on Boxing Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.