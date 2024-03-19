Prince William's heart-wrenching promise to Kate's parents means he’ll 'feel guilty' for current 'hardships', royal expert claims

Prince William's heart-wrenching promise to Carole and Michael Middleton reportedly means he'll "feel guilty" for Kate's "hardships".

The Princess of Wales's family has remained a huge part of her life since she and Prince William married in 2011. Not only have they been invited to high-profile royal events like the coronation, but over the years Carole has been described as “indispensable” when it comes to helping look after the Wales children. Prince William is also close to his parents-in-law and according to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the challenges of recent weeks will likely be weighing on him all the more because of a promise he once made to Carole and Michael.

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and throughout her time recovering at home at Adelaide Cottage speculation and concern has been circulating overwhelmingly online. This has only increased after the Wales's Mother’s Day photo was released.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Several picture agencies withdrew the image and Kate issued a personal apology for it being edited. Speaking to OK! Jennie suggested that Prince William will be "annoyed" that this has been "pushed right out of proportion", especially after he reportedly once promised to "protect" Kate.

"He will also feel like this because he promised Kate’s parents that he would protect and look after her so he'll feel guilty for any hardships she goes through because all she’s done is fall in love with someone who happened to be a future king," Jennie claimed. "There’s obviously a lot of baggage that comes with this - it's a unique and different life which you’ve got to have a very thick skin for."

Royal author Phil Dampier previously alleged to The Telegraph that Prince William gave "an assurance" to Carole and Michael that he "would always protect" Kate and "not let some of the things which Diana endured happen to her".

(Image credit: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Since she's been recovering Kate has faced more scrutiny than ever and in light of Prince William's "promise" to her parents, he'll perhaps be feeling even more protective of his wife at this difficult time.

The future King's supposed promise to Carole and Michael is incredibly heart-wrenching as it indicates how much he's determined to prevent her going through what Princess Diana did. He is also very close with the Middleton family and in his engagement interview back in 2011, Prince William disclosed his desire for them to have the best guidance possible.

"Her and her family, I want to make sure they have the best guidance and the chance to see what life has been like or what life is like in the family," he said, revealing that this inspired him to wait before proposing to Kate.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

Prince William continued, "I'm trying to learn from lessons done in the past and I just wanted to give her the best chance to settle in and to see what happens on the other side."

It's clear how much Kate’s family also means to Prince William and how much he wanted them and her to be prepared for being thrust into the royal spotlight. He also described Carole and Michael as being "really loving and caring" and said their welcoming natures helped to make him feel "really really a part of the family".

Fourteen years later the support and love of both their families likely remains incredibly important to the Prince and Princess of Wales, especially as they navigate challenging times.