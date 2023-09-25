Prince William’s ‘focus’ on New York trip his way of ‘coping’ amid event that was ‘too painful’, royal expert claims

An expert has alleged Prince William's 'way of dealing' with painful reminders and the situation with Prince Harry is to focus on his work

Prince William’s "focus" in New York explained. Seen here Prince William walks to meet the President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza
(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Yenesel - Pool / Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Prince William’s “focus” on his New York trip could reportedly be his way of “coping” amid an event that might have been “too painful” for him, a royal expert has claimed. 

  • The Prince of Wales recently went to New York where he attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit as the Invictus Games 2023 were going on.
  • An expert has claimed that Prince William’s way of “dealing” with his relationship with his brother Prince Harry is to get on with work and NY was “no exception”.
  • This royal news comes as Pippa Middleton makes a strong case for large, furry hats for winter. 

After what has been a relatively quiet year travel-wise for most of the Royal Family, Prince William’s exciting solo trip saw him spend two days in the Big Apple from 18th September. Travelling without the Princess of Wales and their children, Prince William hinted at a dreamy destination for a future family trip. But despite his focus on the Earthshot Prize and making other significant visits during his time in New York, it’s been claimed the trip could have been a lot more bittersweet than it first appeared. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, in the “quieter moments” of the trip, Prince Harry would have been in the future King’s thoughts.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

(Image credit: Photo by Shannon Stapleton - Pool/Getty Images)

Duncan expressed his belief to OK! that Prince William had “coped” with the so-called “rift” between him and Prince Harry by throwing himself into work. It seems Prince William’s “focus” in New York was reportedly “no exception”.

“I think William’s way of dealing with it is to focus on the job in hand, and that’s how he’s coped. It’s the same with Kate,” the expert claimed. “They’re rolling their sleeves up and getting on with it and William’s trip to New York is no exception to that.”

He went on to reflect upon how being in the US during the Invictus Games might well have been something that will “remind” Prince William of his brother. Duncan also revealed he’s conflicted over whether the Prince of Wales will have “dared” to watch Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, or much of the actual Games in Düsseldorf.

Prince Harry, Due of Sussex, speaks on the stage during the closing ceremony of Invictus games 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The expert alleged, “There are always going to be certain things that will remind William of his younger brother and that will be upsetting for him - I don’t doubt that for a second. I’d love to know how much of the Invictus Games William saw and whether or not he even dared watch the Netflix documentary about it. Maybe it was just too painful for him.”

For Duncan, this is “such a shame” as he claimed that “they could have lent some clout to each other’s projects” if they had been “on speaking terms”. 

The brothers haven’t both attended the same public engagement in person, excluding royal occasions like the coronation, since the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday in 2021. 

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Earlier this year Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, fuelling further speculation about the relationship between him and his older brother. Speaking to ITV News’ Tom Bradby ahead of its publication, the Duke of Sussex affirmed his desire to heal his bond with Prince William.

“I would like to have my brother back,” he declared at the time and many fans would likely be delighted to see them reunite again in public in the not-too-distant future after both attended the coronation in May.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

