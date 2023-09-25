Prince William’s ‘focus’ on New York trip his way of ‘coping’ amid event that was ‘too painful’, royal expert claims

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William’s “focus” on his New York trip could reportedly be his way of “coping” amid an event that might have been “too painful” for him, a royal expert has claimed.

The Prince of Wales recently went to New York where he attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit as the Invictus Games 2023 were going on.

An expert has claimed that Prince William’s way of “dealing” with his relationship with his brother Prince Harry is to get on with work and NY was “no exception”.

After what has been a relatively quiet year travel-wise for most of the Royal Family, Prince William’s exciting solo trip saw him spend two days in the Big Apple from 18th September. Travelling without the Princess of Wales and their children, Prince William hinted at a dreamy destination for a future family trip. But despite his focus on the Earthshot Prize and making other significant visits during his time in New York, it’s been claimed the trip could have been a lot more bittersweet than it first appeared. According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, in the “quieter moments” of the trip, Prince Harry would have been in the future King’s thoughts.

Duncan expressed his belief to OK! that Prince William had “coped” with the so-called “rift” between him and Prince Harry by throwing himself into work. It seems Prince William’s “focus” in New York was reportedly “no exception”.

“I think William’s way of dealing with it is to focus on the job in hand, and that’s how he’s coped. It’s the same with Kate,” the expert claimed. “They’re rolling their sleeves up and getting on with it and William’s trip to New York is no exception to that.”

He went on to reflect upon how being in the US during the Invictus Games might well have been something that will “remind” Prince William of his brother. Duncan also revealed he’s conflicted over whether the Prince of Wales will have “dared” to watch Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, or much of the actual Games in Düsseldorf.

The expert alleged, “There are always going to be certain things that will remind William of his younger brother and that will be upsetting for him - I don’t doubt that for a second. I’d love to know how much of the Invictus Games William saw and whether or not he even dared watch the Netflix documentary about it. Maybe it was just too painful for him.”

For Duncan, this is “such a shame” as he claimed that “they could have lent some clout to each other’s projects” if they had been “on speaking terms”.

The brothers haven’t both attended the same public engagement in person, excluding royal occasions like the coronation, since the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday in 2021.

Earlier this year Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released, fuelling further speculation about the relationship between him and his older brother. Speaking to ITV News’ Tom Bradby ahead of its publication, the Duke of Sussex affirmed his desire to heal his bond with Prince William.

“I would like to have my brother back,” he declared at the time and many fans would likely be delighted to see them reunite again in public in the not-too-distant future after both attended the coronation in May.