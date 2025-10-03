Prince William is 'setting the tone' for 'down-to-earth' monarchy that is different from what has come before, Eugene Levy says

Eugene Levy has shared details of his time spent with the Prince of Wales during filming for his incredibly honest interview.

The Schitt's Creek star joined the future King at Windsor Castle for a day of extremely candid conversation for the latest episode of his Apple TV travel show, The Reluctant Traveller.

The eye-opening watch sees Prince William touch on everything from how the Wales family dealt with Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis, to his efforts to protect Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis from the 'drama and stress' he faced in his own childhood.

The lowkey day even saw Eugene sit down for a pint at the pub with William - and revealed that the monarch-to-be travels the grounds of the castle via electric scooter.

Appearing on Lorraine to discuss his extraordinary experience with William, Eugene was asked by Christine Bleakley what he took from it all.

"My sense was that it is kind of going to be a reinvigorated monarchy. He is setting the tone for something that is going to be not what you think it has always been," he explained.

A post shared by Lorraine (@lorraine) A photo posted by on

"Don't know exactly what that is, but that was my sense that I was getting out of it," Eugene added, explaining that he predicts William will create a "different, more modern, more down-to-earth" landscape for the Royal Family."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the show, William touched on the difficulties of 2024, a year that he has hailed as one of the "hardest" of his life, with the Princess of Wales, having gone through chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis - and King Charles battling cancer himself.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Despite the raw nature of the subject, Eugene explained that he feels that William was "ready" to speak about what he and his family had been through.

"It was a difficult thing to get into, but there were no dos and don'ts off the top, so I did get into the question about how difficult a year it was," Eugene said.

"I think he was quite ready and willing to be open and honest about it. If he wasn't, I don't think he would've necessarily gone into it in such detail."

He also expressed his admiration for just how much of an " amazing gentleman" Prince William was throughout the process, describing him as "so intelligent" with "such a great sense of humour".

Watch The Reluctant Traveler season 3 on Apple TV+, with new episodes landing every Friday.