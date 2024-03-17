The risk Prince William took with the Middletons when he proposed to Kate

When the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot back in April 2011, they instantly became one of the world's most famous royal couples, with millions of people across the globe watching them become husband and wife.

Now, 13-years-later, the couple have solidified their iconic roles as a couple in The Firm, having welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and preparing to some day become King and Queen.

The couple are currently raising the three Wales children at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is conveniently located nearby to the home of Carole and Michael Middleton. Prince William is known to have a strong bond with his in-laws, he certainly took a risk when he asked their daughter to be his wife.

William, who is first in the royal line of succession, decided against asking Michael Middleton for permission to marry Catherine, shunning the age-old (and somewhat outdated) tradition, in favour of asking his wife first.

The future King opened up about his proposal during his and Kate's 2010 engagement interview, after he asked for her hand in marriage during a romantic evening in Kenya.

At the time, ITV journalist, Tom Bradby, asked, "Did you ask Kate's dad and what did he say, what did your respective parents say when you told them?"

Admitting that he had skipped that particular step out of fear that Michael wouldn't be happy about the request, William explained, "Well, I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me. So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say 'no'."

Prince William, who had already built a strong relationship with the Middletons at that point, having known Catherine for around seven years, did tell Michael of the exciting proposal shortly after, though.

"I did it that way round. I managed to speak to Mike soon after it happened really and then it sort of happened from there."

Touching on his close connection with the Middletons in the interview, William continued, "Kate's got a very, very close family. I get on really well with them and I'm very lucky that they've been so supportive.

"Mike and Carole have been really loving and caring and really fun and have been really welcoming towards me so I've felt really a part of the family."

William expressed his fondness for Carole and Michael once again back in May 2021, during a visit to Scotland.

During a discussion about being separated from family during the Covid-19 lockdown, William reportedly said, "Some people are quite happy they haven’t seen their in-laws for a year. I love my in-laws."