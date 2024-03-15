Prince William compliments Kate Middleton's 'arty' side amid photo editing controversy

Prince William appeared to make a rather tongue-in-cheek joke at a recent engagement as he spoke about his wife, the Princess of Wales', art skills.

The Prince of Wales was in high spirits on Thursday as he attended a new Youth Zone for 8 to 19-year-olds across Hammersmith and Fulham. The centre is set to provide facilities and support to the youths in the local area and is set to become a 'vital resource' at the heart of the community.

As the Prince got stuck into the activities of the day, he chatted enthusiastically with the staff and played pool, basketball, and toured the new facilities. While taking part in the engagement, William even made a rare comment about the Princess of Wales who has been absent from the public eye for months following abdominal surgery.

While decorating biscuits with icing with the children, the future King joked about his artistic abilities as he jovially commented, "My wife is the arty one. Even my children are artier than me."

Of course, this was a throwaway comment from the King, but comes at a rather interesting time amid scrutiny on the Royal Family following confusion over Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photograph.

The photograph of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, shared on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, showed the three children smiling with their mother. However the photo fell under scrutiny after various editing mistakes were noticed in the snap.

Following the controversy surrounding the picture, Princess Catherine took to social media to share a statement, apologising for the confusion caused and admitting that she sometimes edits photographs, as a keen hobbyist photographer.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."