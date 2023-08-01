Prince William has defied Scottish tradition for decades - and it hasn’t gone unnoticed!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William has defied Scottish tradition both before and since becoming Prince of Wales - and it hasn’t gone unnoticed!

The Prince of Wales is said to have not been seen in public wearing a kilt since he was a child despite holding several Scottish titles.

It’s been suggested that if Prince William were seen wearing a kilt it could help “popularise” highland dress and “silence his critics”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are understood to be staying at the Castle of Mey in Caithness as they start their summer break this year. Reports have suggested that Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales might head up to Scotland with their three children to spend precious time with Their Majesties. Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, holds several Scottish titles, including Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Lord of the Isles and Baron Renfrew.

Despite this, though, Prince William has defied a Scottish tradition for decades and according to The Guardian, he hasn’t been seen in public wearing a kilt since childhood.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This continued this year when Prince William stepped out in his Order of the Thistle ceremonial attire during the first Royal Week of King Charles’ reign and also didn’t don a kilt during his visit to Aberdeen in June. And it seems the Prince of Wales’ choice hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Managing Editor of Majesty magazine, Joe Little, describing it as “curious”.

“It is curious that William has not worn the kilt as an adult, though he may have done so in private,” speculated Joe, who went on to remark upon how “rare” it is to get a glimpse of Prince William out and about in rural Scotland.

Joe claimed, “Sightings of him in rural Scotland are rare. But wearing a kilt in an urban setting at least once would silence his critics. Others, of course, would see it as a PR stunt.”

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

But if Prince William did wear a kilt in public going forward, there’s one tailor who’s apparently eager to make one for him. As revealed by the publication, royal warrant holder, owner of Campbell’s of Beauly and King Charles’ Scottish tailor, John Sugden, reportedly stated that Prince William wearing a kilt would help to “popularise” traditional Highland outfits.

“We would be delighted to make a kilt and jacket for the Prince of Wales,” he declared. “It would keep up a tradition and, especially being Lord of the Isles, it would be a perfect vehicle to popularise the traditional Highland dress – particularly to a younger generation.”

(Image credit: Chris Jackson via Getty)

Whilst Prince William hasn’t publicly worn a kilt in Scotland as an adult, King Charles definitely has. His Majesty has regularly stepped out in a kilt for engagements in Scotland over the years, including during Royal Week 2023. The late Duke of Edinburgh wore kilts in Scotland and Queen Elizabeth was a fan of tartan skirts and wore one at Balmoral for her final public engagement before she passed away. The King’s youngest brother Prince Edward has also been seen wearing kilts in Scotland.

So whilst Prince William has defied Scottish tradition for many years and stuck with his shirt and trouser preferences, the Royal Family as a whole often embraces highland dressing in style.