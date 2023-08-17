Prince Harry's latest Netflix project unveils brand new trailer - and fans can't wait, 'we need more documentaries like this!'

(Image credit: Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Laura Harman
Prince Harry's latest Netflix project has fans excited as the streaming platform has unveiled a brand new trailer.

In December 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked fans with their Netflix docu-series, Harry and Meghan, as they lifted the lid on some shocking truths about the Royal Family. In the series, the pair revealed the 'craziest thing' about their marriage and their tricky relationship with the rest of the Royal Family since stepping down as senior royals. It was then revealed that the Duke of Sussex is set to team up with Netflix again, and now the trailer for this upcoming docu-series has been revealed!

The Duke of Sussex is set to release a brand new documentary with Netflix titled Heart of Invictus. The documentary series will focus on the Invictus Games, a tournament multi-sport international event that has been held for the past nine years for wounded, injured and sick service people, both currently serving and veterans.

The teaser trailer showed the Prince giving an emotional speech as he said, "If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, you have the heart of Invictus."

The trailer revealed that the series is set to be released in just a few weeks on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Each of the five episodes is set to be an hour long and the show will focus on six main competitors from around the globe who are competing in the games.

Fans loved the trailer for this project and many commented with their excitement for the upcoming series. "Just amazing, thank all for your service," said one fan."This film series looks amazing. Such brave heroes. I look forward to hearing their stories," added another. "We need more documentaries like this! I can't wait to watch it," said a third.

One commenter said that the competitors in the trailer were the 'true heroes' of life. "I am soo looking forward to this! These are true heroes of life," they said. "The trailer looks exciting, all 5 parts will be great and full of nostalgia and joy," said another.

The release of this documentary series has been well-timed as the Invictus Games is set to kick off at the beginning of September. The Games will run from Saturday, September 9, until Saturday, September 16, 2023.

