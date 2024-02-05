Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to return to special former home for Valentine's Day

Reports suggest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Valentine's Day in a former home that holds so many precious memories for them

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia
(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to return to their special former home for Valentine’s Day and it’s so significant to their journey as a couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called several places home before settling in Santa Barbara - including Windsor when they lived at the beautiful Frogmore Cottage. Now reports have suggested Prince Harry and Meghan are set to return to another special home for Valentine’s Day.

Meghan lived in Canada whilst she was filming hit legal drama, Suits, and she and Prince Harry were there for just under four months after stepping back from royal duties. According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to Canada from 14th February to 16th February to attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler’s One Year To Go event.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during their visit to Canada House in 2020

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Whilst there Prince Harry and Meghan will supposedly join members of the participating nations’ Winter Training Camp. This gives everyone from team managers to competitors and coaches a chance to experience winter adaptive sports before the Invictus Games itself in 2025. 

The celebration also marks the start of the one year countdown to the Games which will be the first winter sporting event in Invictus’ history. The Invictus Games are an international sporting event for wounded, sick or injured service personnel and the Duke of Sussex launched the first Invictus Games in London in 2014. Last year the Games were held in Düsseldorf and Prince Harry and Meghan were both there to cheer on the competitors.

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Dominic Reid during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that the couple are supposedly set to spend their Valentine’s Day in Canada to continue showing their support at the One Year To Go event. Prince Harry and Meghan’s return to their former home for the occasion is likely incredibly meaningful for them in other ways too. 

They spent Christmas in Canada with their son Prince Archie before announcing their intention to step back from their royal roles and weeks later they visited Canada House in London where they expressed thanks for the “warm Canadian hospitality and support” they received.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

They then went on to spend several months in Canada before making the move to the US and for the Sussexes the Invictus Games held in Toronto in 2017 will forever be incredibly special. Prince Harry and Meghan made one of their first public appearances as a couple at the Games and he shared with People in 2022 how being with the Invictus Games community was “perfect” for this.

"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," he said. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball event during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

He continued, “Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”

Now the couple are apparently going to be in British Columbia on Valentine’s Day, attending an event that means so much to both of them. It will mark their first public appearance for several weeks and fans will no doubt be delighted to see the Sussexes in Canada again.

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

