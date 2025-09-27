Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joke about their *very* different Disney experiences

Sometimes referred to as the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland also counts several royals amongst its fanbase. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been there separately and treated their children Archie and Lilibet to a trip too.

Prince Harry and Meghan have very different memories of visiting the resort and shared these experiences on a special documentary, The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland - A Special Edition of 20/20. The Sussexes recounted their childhood and student memories and discussed how they’re making new memories with their own children.

Harry's memories are from special family holidays as a child with his mom, the late Princess Diana. He remembered visiting for the first time in 1993, when he was just eight years old.

He revealed on the episode, “I went with my mom and my brother. I remember it very, very well. I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it.”

As for Meghan who grew up a "southern California girl", she had easier access to the theme park but still called it "the biggest treat in the world". She visited the park late at night as well as during the day, when she was a senior in high school.

Cheekily, Prince Harry wondered if you can do that "in your forties". Could we be getting an insight into a future birthday party for the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex?

Despite possibly being up for an after-hours party, for now, Harry and Meghan’s trips to Disney are centered around their children. Earlier this year, the couple celebrated Lilibet’s fourth birthday with a family trip to the theme park, with Meghan sharing photos with her Instagram followers.

The clip captured snapshots of the foursome in matching Mickey Mouse hats, meeting Elsa from Frozen, and enjoying multiple rides. Prince Harry and Meghan also got their daughter a Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake.

Archie and Lilibet had a brilliant time at Disneyland and Harry explained, "They're like, 'This is amazing!' Like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away.' To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into - it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again."

Being a kid again for the Duke of Sussex means going on his best-loved ride over and over again. Later in the documentary, Harry shared that Space Mountain is his personal favorite at the theme park, and he claimed to have gone around "10, maybe 12 times" during their last visit.

The Disney special aired just before Harry and Meghan made their first joint appearance in months for the One805LIVE! Concert. Held at Kevin Costner's oceanside estate in California, the couple were on hand to help raise funds for essential equipment and mental wellness programs for Santa Barbara County's first responders.