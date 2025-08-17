The luxurious ingredient Prince Harry turns down - and Meghan Markle 'married him' anyway

There’s no way of predicting people’s individual foodie preferences, but Meghan Markle’s recent revelation about Prince Harry came as a surprise to me nevertheless. According to her, the Duke of Sussex isn’t keen on a highly-prized item many people adore and which regularly features on fancy restaurant menus everywhere.

She shared this intriguing morsel of information in the trailer for season 2 of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. During a conversation with chef José Andrés, she said, "Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband."

José was suitably shocked by this insight, responding, "And you married him?", which prompted laughter from Meghan.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

Many consider lobster to be a delicacy and though it’s slightly more affordable across the pond, in Prince Harry’s home country it’s definitely a special occasion ingredient. Fresh lobster can be very expensive and it’s a rather specific thing for the Duke of Sussex not to like.

It’s easy to speculate that he doesn’t eat lobster because of the age-old suggestion that the Royal Family avoid shellfish. However, former royal chef, Darren McGrady, has previously countered this by sharing a photo of an old menu from 1989 on X (formerly known as Twitter), as per Hello!.

The starter was a lobster souffle, indicating that there isn’t a blanket ban on seafood for the royals at all. Prince William has also described his and Kate’s love for sushi before, though it’s likely the working royals still steer clear of them when they’re undertaking official duties to avoid any potential risk of food poisoning.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

Given that Prince Harry isn’t a working royal any longer, it seems that he just doesn’t like the taste of lobsters - as much as that might shock and appal shellfish enthusiasts. Meghan’s reaction suggests she clearly does and as they came up in conversation, perhaps we can look forward to seeing her and José make a lobster dish when season 6 drops on 26 August.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If they do, clearly it won’t be something Prince Harry tucks into, but Meghan has shared a few other treats that her husband loves, including an American classic: the burger. Speaking to Variety in 2022, the Duchess of Sussex said that fast-food favourite In-N-Out is a bit hit with him.

"My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out," she confessed. "There’s one at the halfway point between LA and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order."

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Spare by Prince Harry | £6 (Was £10.99) at Amazon Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry's memoir gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of his beloved mother, Princess Diana, to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan.

Sadly, *we* don’t, though burgers will have been included for sure. In her Valentine’s Day post this year, Meghan shared a picture of herself and Harry kissing at dinner and promised that she would "eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with [him] forever".

This sentiment is sweet on its own, but her choice of dishes could be seen to represent their Anglo-American romance. Whilst burgers and fries are typically seen as an American dish, fish and chips is a quintessential British one.