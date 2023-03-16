Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'hoping' Buckingham Palace would announce Archie and Lilibet's new titles before they did

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thought to have 'hoped' that the Royal Family would have announced their children's Prince and Princess titles before they did.

When the Queen passed away in September 2022 and Charles became King, Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically became entitled to use "Prince" and "Princess" titles due to being grandchildren of the monarch.

It was unsure whether Harry and Meghan chose to uphold these titles, but it has since been confirmed following Lilibet's christening that they will be using their royal titles.

Following a statement that called their daughter "Princess Lilibet Diana," Harry and Meghan later said, "The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Shortly after this statement, the Palace changed the children's titles to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the royal line of succession.

But now, reports are suggesting that King Charles felt "blindsided" by the Sussexes' decision to suddenly use the Prince and Princess titles.

A royal expert, Ingrid Seward, told The Mirror (opens in new tab) that the announcement didn't go how Harry and Meghan had hoped. She says the couple hoped the Palace would announce Archie and Lilibet's titles first. But instead, the Palace issued a statement to announce that Prince Edward had become the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Ingrid said, "The contrast between the way in which Harry and Meghan released the news of their children's royal titles and the way King Charles announced his brother's ennoblement was stark.

"King Charles issued a formal statement from Buckingham Palace to say he was ‘pleased’ to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar."

The royal commentator added, "It was such a grand announcement it felt as if it were in a gilded frame pinned to the Buckingham Palace railings."

"Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, asked their spokesperson to announce when their 21-month-old daughter Lilibet was christened in Los Angeles last week she would be baptized using the royal style princess. Archie in turn would use the style, Prince."

"How interesting they waited six months to do this. They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck."

She concluded that Buckingham Palace had "left their website intact" and "allowed the Sussexes to make the move themselves" so they "couldn’t complain."

This comes after it was revealed that Archie and Lilibet 'have not been invited' to the King's Coronation Ceremony in May.