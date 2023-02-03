Prince Harry and Meghan attend wedding vow renewal of controversial TV host with Kris Jenner as officiant

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan attend the wedding vow renewal of Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi as the event comes as a big surprise to many of those present - including one of the brides!

Prince Harry and Meghan attend wedding vow renewal of former TV host, whose show became the center of a scandal after allegations of maltreatment on set were made.

The renewal was a surprise to Ellen, who thought the party was a 50th birthday celebration for her wife Portia.

Wondering what to wear to a winter wedding isn't much of a challenge for those living in the sunny climes of California, where keeping cozy isn't as much of a concern. Even if it was a little chilly, there's no doubt all of the love in that room kept guests warm, including the Sussexes.

It's not every day Prince Harry and Meghan attend wedding vow renewals, especially ones that are a surprise to many of those in attendance. One of the most surprised at the renewal was Ellen - whose reaction was utterly priceless.

As a bunch of the celeb couple's closest friends and family looked on, legendary singer Brandi Carlile burst into song, with a rendition of Roberta Flack's The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face. The crowd of loved ones - including the royals, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Courtney Cox - separated as Portia strolled through them toward her wife of 14 years. It's hard to believe that a day had passed since their wedding in 2008 - especially as Portia quickly changed into her stunning Zac Posen wedding gown for the occasion.

In an Instagram post about the event, Ellen said, "Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."

Quick to comment on the sweet clip from their big day was their officiant, the Kardashian matriarch Kris. "Best day ever!!!" she said, "what an honor to be there for two of my BFF’s who I adore and who love each other so much! ❤️😍🙏🥰."

While speaking in the video, Kris paid tribute to the couple as her, "friends, neighbors, cocktail buddies," and added gratitude for their, "late-night chat sessions."

Her beautiful reading continued, "these two are couple goals, who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven," she added, "two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing and it makes me so happy that they each have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."

The Sussexes, who are neighbors of Portia and Ellen, have more in common with the couple than an area code. After allegations of her eponymous TV show being a 'toxic workplace' were made in a BuzzFeed (opens in new tab) report that featured allegations of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment, and bullying behind the scenes. None of these allegations were against Ellen herself and the Guardian (opens in new tab) reports that she and Warner Bros took swift action in investigating these allegations - including firing three top executive producers.

Despite the star claiming that she genuinely had no idea there was this 'toxic atmosphere' what followed was an intense barrage of criticism in the press and online. In the wake of it all, Portia posted a blue square with the words, "I Stand By Ellen," on it, captioned, "to all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support." It also included '#stopbotattacks' - referencing social media bots which are automatic programs that simulate human behavior on social networks, often with targeted attacks on certain individuals.

This is something that the Sussexes have experienced as analytics service Bot Sentinel (opens in new tab) found that only a small number of Twitter accounts are responsible for over two-thirds of hateful tweets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.