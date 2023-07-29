On this day in history, Princess Diana married King Charles – but did you know her designer was ‘horrified’ by the wedding dress on the big day?
Princess Diana and King Charles were married on this day, 42 years ago
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On this day, July 29, over four decades ago, history was made as the then-Lady Diana Spencer walked down the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral to marry the then-Prince Charles. Their wedding was one of the most anticipated events across the globe, and over 750 million people tuned in to watch the wedding. While there was no happily ever after for Diana and Charles, it was a fairy tale wedding – except for one detail which left the dress designers “horrified.”
- 42 years ago today, the world finally got its first look at Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress as she married Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral
- The dress was shrouded in secrecy before its reveal – with a little-known back-up dress planned in case it ever leaked – but on the day, the designers of the dress were “horrified” by how it looked
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton has been branded a ‘disappointment’ – and fans are not impressed
Princess Diana’s wedding dress is seared into the public consciousness now – up there with the likes of Madonna’s cone bar or Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress – but, before this day 42 years ago, it was considered the “most closely guarded secret in fashion history.”
Nobody knew what to expect before Diana walked down the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral to marry the now King Charles on this day 42 years ago (July 29, 1981).
The marriage didn’t last, but the wedding has gone down in history. Let’s revisit the big day, hidden details in her dress and why the designers were left horrified on the day…
This detail left the designers “horrified” on the wedding day
Designed by husband-and-wife team David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Elizabeth later described being “horrified” by what she saw on the wedding day.
Recalling the moment she saw Diana in her wedding dress, Elizabeth admitted she “felt faint” during an appearance on ITV's Invitation to the Royal Wedding in 2018.
And it was all because of the twenty-five-foot train.
According to writer Andrew Morton, in Diana: Her True Story, the designers realised too late that they had forgotten to allow for the train's length in relation to the size of the glass coach Diana and her father rode in to the ceremony.
They found it near impossible to fit her elaborate gown inside the glass coach, and the train ended up badly wrinkled despite Diana's efforts.
Speaking on the ITV show, Elizabeth revealed, “I was horrified, really, because it was quite a lot of creasing. It was a lot more than we thought.”
Still, that hasn’t stopped the dress being immortalised in history. In 2018, the dress was chosen as one of the "Most Influential British Royal Wedding Dresses of All Time" by Time magazine.
However, Diana’s dress was pipped to the top spot of favourite royal wedding dresses earlier this year.
Kate Middleton’s wedding dress was picked as readers’ favourite – while Diana’s came in at fifth.
How much did Princess Diana’s dress cost?
While sources disagree on the exact cost, many suggest the dress was valued at an estimated £9000 in 1981 – which would be considerably higher today due to inflation.
The ivory taffeta gown was intricately embroidered with sequins, frilled lace, and 10,000 pearls centring on a heart motif.
The husband-and-wife design team described it as a dress that “had to be something that was going to go down in history, but also something that Diana loved”, and which would be “suitably dramatic in order to make an impression.”
An 18-carat gold horseshoe was stitched into the petticoats as a sign of good fortune and lace originally belonging to Queen Mary was attached to the gown.
While unseen due to the enormous gown, Diana also had extravagant shoes made for the big day.
Princess Diana's silk shoes were covered in 542 sequins and 132 pearls and took six months to make.
While the heels themselves remained low to the ground, the arch of each shoe included the initials C and D - for Charles and Diana.
What happened to Princess Diana’s back-up wedding dress?
An urban legend has long followed Diana’s dress – or dresses.
While the designers have always denied making replicas of the dress, they did reveal that there was an alternate dress created with a much more pronounced V-neckline and no lace, meant to be used if her original dress design leaked.
Interestingly, this second dress has never been seen – and it mysteriously vanished from the studio, never to be found.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Who was ‘Backstairs Billy?’ The Queen Mother’s favourite aide who is the focus of a new play starring Downton Abbey icon
William Tallon – or Backstairs Billy – was no stranger to scandal
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton has been branded a ‘disappointment’ – and fans are not impressed
The Princess of Wales has been branded a ‘disappointment’ by a former Vogue editor
By Jack Slater Published
-
The nickname King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla and the moment royal photographer said ‘Diana would never do that’ revealed
A royal photographer has claimed King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla by this name and recalled the moment she showed she was ‘different’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ‘power play’ signal with ‘seriously cold' stare at Prince William during key moment
Kate Middleton’s ‘power play’ signal was apparently a ‘dramatic change’ in behavior according to a body language expert…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Diana's niece teases details of the royal wedding you didn't even know was happening
Lady Amelia Spencer is married!
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s selfless sacrifice for Prince George and Charlotte defied years of tradition
Kate Middleton's selfless sacrifice attracted attention as she missed an important annual event weeks before a royal tour
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton sparks joy as she’s dubbed ‘solid gold’ for parenting approach
This previously-unseen photo of Carole Middleton has led to fans flooding the comments with praise for the mom-of-three…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles honors the late Queen on his first Mother’s Day without her, but not everyone is happy with his message
The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has come under fire after a Mother’s Day post neglected to include the Queen’s other children
By Jack Slater Published
-
The subtle significance of Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post, and how it reveals a lot about their parenting style
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post proves she isn’t afraid of breaking from royal traditions when it comes to parenting
By Jack Slater Published
-
Where to buy Kate Middleton's beloved green Le Chameau wellies (plus a cheaper version!)
Kate Middleton has always been a fan of the traditional green wellies for a countryside chic look
By Robyn Morris Published