Mike Tindall and Prince Harry’s shared ‘frustration’ at King Charles’ coronation has been revealed after they reunited at the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Mike Tindall has shared the one thing he found “frustrating” about King Charles and Queen Camilla’s “unbelievable” coronation in May.

He reportedly claimed he couldn’t see “around the corner” and Prince Harry’s view appeared to be slightly obscured too.

Whilst only a few members of the immediate and extended Royal Family might not have had official roles at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation, the national occasion did give fans a glimpse at most of them reunited. This included retired rugby star Mike Tindall, the husband of King Charles’ niece Zara, who was seated in between her and Princess Margaret’s son the Earl of Snowdon. Over the years he’s shared intriguing anecdotes about royal life and now Mike Tindall and Prince Harry’s shared “frustration” at the coronation has been revealed.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Opening up on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast Mike reportedly explained that despite being seated amongst the King’s closest family he couldn’t actually see an awful lot of the ceremony. This was apparently because a lot of the service was going on “round the corner”.

As per The Telegraph, he explained, “You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see. You do have a front-row seat... it was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”

It’s understood that to help ensure the thousands of guests were able to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla being crowned, television screens were installed around Westminster Abbey. However, if Mike Tindall supposedly wasn’t able to directly see the ceremony unfolding it’s perhaps likely that this “frustrating” element was something Prince Harry experienced too.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK solo to attend his father’s big day and was seated only one row ahead of Mike, alongside Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands. Aside from his similar seating position, at times it also appeared as though Prince Harry’s line of sight could’ve been partially obscured by the magnificent plume on Princess Anne’s hat.

According to a lip-reader, Princess Anne and Prince Harry’s exchange in the abbey before the service started saw him allegedly respond, “I don’t mind” and “Sit at the front”, possibly after being asked whether he would be able to see alright. Meanwhile, pictures taken of them sitting down during the ceremony show quite how tall the plume was.

(Image credit: Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although it’s not clear whether this definitely also affected Prince Harry’s view, if the corner was apparently an issue for Mike, it’s at least possible that the same could be said for his cousin-law. Given that Prince Harry had come over specially for the occasion, he would perhaps have also been a little disappointed if he couldn’t see what was going on.

Whilst Prince Harry didn’t stay for the rest of the coronation weekend, Mike and Zara Tindall were spotted enjoying themselves at the coronation concert the next day at Windsor Castle. Also on the podcast he said how before King Charles danced, he had wondered if that would happen.

“You can’t not hear Lionel Richie sing All Night Long and get up and dance,” he said. “The worst thing was I was like, ‘yeah get up and dance to this - but is the King going to stand up?’”