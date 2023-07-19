Michael Middleton's protective gesture for newborn Prince George and Kate Middleton

Michael Middleton made sure to keep newborn Prince George and daughter Kate Middleton safe and protected with a touching gesture in the early days of his eldest grandson's life.

Michael Middleton became a grandfather for the first time when eldest daughter Princess Catherine and Prince William welcomed their first son, Prince George, ten years ago.

Protective father and grandfather Michael made sure to keep Kate and her newborn baby sheltered from the stress of royal life with a sweet gesture at the Middleton family home.

Prince George will celebrate his 10th birthday on Saturday July 22nd, marking a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their first child into the world.

The future King, who is second in the line of succession after King Charles and his dad, was born at London's St Mary's Hospital in the famous Lindo Wing, making Princess Catherine a mother just two years after she and William married in April 2011.

With the world's attention on the newborn prince, the new family of three spent the first weeks of George's life in the comfort of Bucklebury Manor, Carole and Michael Middleton's Berkshire home.

But with royal fans across the globe keen to know how Kate and William were getting on with their new son, Michael Middleton, who celebrated a special milestone on Prince William's birthday, is said to have devised a plan that could keep his daughter and grandson in the shelter of Bucklebury, while providing supporters with an insight into their new life as a family.

"Michael had the perfect solution. He proposed that he would take the photo himself: organise a stress-free photoshoot in the garden and save them the bother of getting in a photographer who would take ages," a family friend told the Daily Mail.

"t meant the nervous new parents could stop any time they wanted," the insider added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posed with Prince George wrapped in a blanket on the grass at Bucklebury Manor, with their beloved Cocker Spaniel Lupo by their side, giving fans a sweet visual update on their little one without having to exit their family bubble away from the spotlight.