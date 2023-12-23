Meghan Markle reveals how celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family gave her the one thing she’d ‘always wanted’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be gearing up for a quiet Christmas alone this year, but Meghan has previously gushed over her first Christmas celebration spent with the Royal Family and revealed how it gave her the one thing she’d ‘always wanted’ growing up.

It's hard to remember a time before the Royal Family feud. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now happily settled down in LA and contact between them and the rest of the royals appears to be at an all time low. Even the Christmas holiday hasn't been able to bring them back together and there's little hope that we'll see the pair wrapped up in their best winter coats as they walk to church with King Charles and Queen Camilla this year - and we're sure Meghan is upset by that.

That's because Meghan previously revealed that her first ever Christmas with the Royal Family gave her the 'one thing' she'd 'always wanted' when she was growing up - a big family.

Meghan got to spend Christmas with the Royal Family back in 2017, the year before she married Prince Harry, despite the fact that partners are traditionally only allowed to spend Christmas at the royal residence once they've married into the family.

However, Queen Elizabeth reportedly ignored the rule and invited Meghan along to sit it on the Royal Family’s incredibly old-fashioned Christmas dinner and their age-old Windsor family tradition that she's now continuing to do with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While some may have been overwhelmed by the ceremony of the festive holiday in a royal household, Meghan says she loved it. "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mum, and she's like 'How's it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing'," she told The Express.

And not only was it amazing, the celebrations gave Meghan one thing she had always wanted. "It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand| £8.99 at Amazon The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may regularly make headlines, but in this enlightening New York Times best-selling biography, Scobie and Durand delve into the unknown details of the couple’s life together. They present an up-close portrait of a royal couple who are unafraid to break with tradition.

It wasn't just Meghan who enjoyed herself. Harry previously shared that his entire family 'loved' having Meghan at Sandringham after that first celebration together.

Speaking about their first Christmas together just days after it happened on BBC Radio 4, Harry shared, "The family loved having her there. There's always that family part of Christmas [where] there's always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic."

But this year, King Charles and Queen Camilla aren't having to consider how to style a guest bedroom for Christmas like some of us are as Harry and Meghan are reportedly staying in the US to spend a quiet Christmas together with their two kids. We only wonder if they'll be tuning in to watch King Charles' Christmas speech.