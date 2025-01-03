Meghan Markle embraces Kate Middleton’s royal hobby in new Netflix trailer - and you might not have noticed
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series will show her trying out one of the Royal Family's favourite but rarely-seen hobbies
Meghan Markle was seen embracing the Princess of Wales’s royal hobby in a new Netflix trailer, though not everyone will have noticed.
A New Year means new projects and the Duchess of Sussex will be kicking off 2025 with an exciting series set to land on Netflix on 15th January - With Love, Meghan. This will take fans through a journey, providing practical how-tos, candid conversations and showing Meghan getting stuck in outside and in the kitchen and the joy that comes with not worrying about perfection. The trailer gave us some tantalising glimpses of delicious dishes and Meghan’s hosting skills, but there was also a subtle moment that caught our attention.
Released on 2nd January, Netflix’s With Love, Meghan trailer showed the Duchess of Sussex donning a full beekeeping outfit in the beautiful Californian sunshine. In the clip she helped to harvest the fruits of the bees’ labour, declaring in awe, "Look at how much honey we have".
Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand | Was £9.99, Now £7.98 at Amazon
This bestselling biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delves into the couple's life together to present an up-close portrait of the royal couple. It explores how they're unafraid to break with tradition and goes beyond the headlines.
She mentioned that alongside "connecting with friends", her new series was about "learning" and she certainly looked delighted to be learning the beekeeping ropes. This hobby is something her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales is known to enjoy too and she shares Meghan’s pride at getting to harvest homemade honey.
Back in 2023 Kate shared a special post on Instagram to mark World Bee Day and the photo taken by Matt Porteous showed her in a beekeeping outfit holding up a frame. The future Queen spoke of the "essential role" bees and other pollinators play in "keeping people and the planet healthy" and although there are also hives at Sandringham, it’s possible that this picture was taken at one of her own in Norfolk.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The Princess of Wales keeps bees at her and Prince William’s Anmer Hall residence. She brought a scrumptious jar of it to an engagement at the Natural History Museum’s new biodiversity hub in 2021 and gave it to schoolchildren to try.
Kate isn’t the only royal besides Meghan to have embraced beekeeping as both King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to get involved themselves. The Royal Family’s website explains that Her Majesty is a "keen beekeeper" and "produces her own honey" at her Wiltshire home which is then sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise money for her chosen charity.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Meanwhile, King Charles supposedly "compared beekeeping tips" with David Beckham last year and has plenty of bees living in hives at Highgrove House and Clarence House.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Now it seems that the Duchess of Sussex has experienced the joy of beekeeping and who knows whether With Love, Meghan will reveal that the hives are her own at home. It’s been alleged, as per MailOnline, that Meghan’s Netflix series might not have been filmed at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito residence, but one nearby. If this turns out to be the case, it’s something that we often see with lifestyle shows and would also make sense given the Sussex’s desire for privacy for their family.
Over the years we’ve only ever seen a few glimpses of their home, but wherever it was filmed, Meghan’s trailer creates a sense of home and calm. With this foray into a lifestyle series, the Duchess of Sussex has returned to one of her passions.
Before she became a member of the Royal Family, Meghan posted regularly on her now-deleted blog The Tig. She used this platform to share everything from beauty secrets to New Year’s resolutions and her favourite recipes - apparently including "soul-satisfying" avocado on toast with feta, chilli flakes and lemon.
The trailer for With Love, Meghan came a day after the Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram after several years with a video showing her writing 2025 in the sand. It seems she’s eager to start off the year with big changes and a focus on lifestyle content which really speaks to her and the place she finds herself now.
With Love, Meghan lands on Netflix on Wednesday, 15th January 2025.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I've finally found the perfect stand mixer for small kitchens - and it's as good as models twice the price
The Kenwood Go Stand Mixer is the star of the show when it comes to compact stand mixers. It's powerful and petite, delivering faultless performance.
By Laura Honey Published
-
KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer review
The KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is one of the most affordable models offered by the brand. It's certainly one of the best stand mixers, but is it for you?
By Laura Honey Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Sorel snow boots make winter styling so simple - and there's 40% off today
You don't need inches of snow to want to wear Kate's favourite Sorel boot
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton has loved the Longchamp tote bag since the 2000s – and we’ve found the perfect lookalikes
For the woman on the go who doesn't want to choose between fashion and function, there's the Longchamp Tote (or these lookalikes!)
By Jack Slater Published
-
Looking for a Boxing Day saving with the royal stamp of approval? Kate Middleton’s favourite Jo Malone scent is now on sale
It's not too often one can snap up the Princess of Wales approved Jo Malone scent
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton sticks to her tried and tested formula for a perfect Christmas Day look – her outfit details in full
The Princess of Wales looked striking in a festive forest green for the 2024 Sandringham Walkabout
By Jack Slater Published
-
What do the royals eat on Christmas Day? The mouth-watering festive meals Prince William and Kate will enjoy
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the other royals are in for a treat this Christmas Day if their food traditions remain unchanged
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card worth the wait with gorgeous photo of kids during pivotal 2024 moment
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their 2024 Christmas card on social media and it's such a special and significant choice
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s holly-berry red puffer, green jumper and skinny jeans have us planning frosty festive walks already
The Princess of Wales loves a practical outfit for outdoor engagements and this festive ensemble was joyful and cosy all at once
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's elegant leopard print dress was such an unusual look for her - and it deserves a comeback
The Princess of Wales doesn't wear a lot of animal print these days but her leopard patterned dress from 2008 was such a chic look
By Emma Shacklock Published