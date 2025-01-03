Meghan Markle embraces Kate Middleton’s royal hobby in new Netflix trailer - and you might not have noticed

Meghan Markle was seen embracing the Princess of Wales’s royal hobby in a new Netflix trailer, though not everyone will have noticed.

A New Year means new projects and the Duchess of Sussex will be kicking off 2025 with an exciting series set to land on Netflix on 15th January - With Love, Meghan. This will take fans through a journey, providing practical how-tos, candid conversations and showing Meghan getting stuck in outside and in the kitchen and the joy that comes with not worrying about perfection. The trailer gave us some tantalising glimpses of delicious dishes and Meghan’s hosting skills, but there was also a subtle moment that caught our attention.

Released on 2nd January, Netflix’s With Love, Meghan trailer showed the Duchess of Sussex donning a full beekeeping outfit in the beautiful Californian sunshine. In the clip she helped to harvest the fruits of the bees’ labour, declaring in awe, "Look at how much honey we have".

She mentioned that alongside "connecting with friends", her new series was about "learning" and she certainly looked delighted to be learning the beekeeping ropes. This hobby is something her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales is known to enjoy too and she shares Meghan’s pride at getting to harvest homemade honey.

Back in 2023 Kate shared a special post on Instagram to mark World Bee Day and the photo taken by Matt Porteous showed her in a beekeeping outfit holding up a frame. The future Queen spoke of the "essential role" bees and other pollinators play in "keeping people and the planet healthy" and although there are also hives at Sandringham, it’s possible that this picture was taken at one of her own in Norfolk.

The Princess of Wales keeps bees at her and Prince William’s Anmer Hall residence. She brought a scrumptious jar of it to an engagement at the Natural History Museum’s new biodiversity hub in 2021 and gave it to schoolchildren to try.

Kate isn’t the only royal besides Meghan to have embraced beekeeping as both King Charles and Queen Camilla are said to get involved themselves. The Royal Family’s website explains that Her Majesty is a "keen beekeeper" and "produces her own honey" at her Wiltshire home which is then sold at Fortnum & Mason to raise money for her chosen charity.

Meanwhile, King Charles supposedly "compared beekeeping tips" with David Beckham last year and has plenty of bees living in hives at Highgrove House and Clarence House.

Now it seems that the Duchess of Sussex has experienced the joy of beekeeping and who knows whether With Love, Meghan will reveal that the hives are her own at home. It’s been alleged, as per MailOnline, that Meghan’s Netflix series might not have been filmed at her and Prince Harry’s Montecito residence, but one nearby. If this turns out to be the case, it’s something that we often see with lifestyle shows and would also make sense given the Sussex’s desire for privacy for their family.

Over the years we’ve only ever seen a few glimpses of their home, but wherever it was filmed, Meghan’s trailer creates a sense of home and calm. With this foray into a lifestyle series, the Duchess of Sussex has returned to one of her passions.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2024)

Before she became a member of the Royal Family, Meghan posted regularly on her now-deleted blog The Tig. She used this platform to share everything from beauty secrets to New Year’s resolutions and her favourite recipes - apparently including "soul-satisfying" avocado on toast with feta, chilli flakes and lemon.

The trailer for With Love, Meghan came a day after the Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram after several years with a video showing her writing 2025 in the sand. It seems she’s eager to start off the year with big changes and a focus on lifestyle content which really speaks to her and the place she finds herself now.

With Love, Meghan lands on Netflix on Wednesday, 15th January 2025.