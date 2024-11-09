Meet some of the most noble women in the UK - from well-connected duchesses to lesser-known ladies

Duchesses, ladies, baronesses, marchionesses and viscountesses might seem like something out of a fairytale - or a Hollywood film at least - but there are real-life women connected to the British aristocracy who hold such titles. It might be that they inherited the ability to style themselves in such a way at birth, or perhaps they received the privilege upon marriage.

There are many famous titled women, including a swathe who are closely linked to the royal family - from Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh to Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer. However, other decorated celebrities include Lady Mary Charteris, Baroness Brady and Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath.

That being said, there are many lesser-known female members of the aristocracy - with ordinary jobs or lower-profile public roles - who are woven into grand family trees steeped in history. We'll introduce you to them while explaining where their complex-sounding official titles have come from.

Meet some of the UK's most noble women

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle will go down in history as one of the most famous duchesses of all time. The American former actress was bestowed her Duchess of Sussex title by Queen Elizabeth II when she married Prince Harry in 2018, and she notably retained it even after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Upon her birth, she was entitled to be styled a princess - like her royal cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - however her parents opted for the title of 'lady' for her instead.

The Duchess of York

Upon her marriage to Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew in 1986, Sarah Ferguson received the title of Duchess of York. She still retained the title after her divorce in 1996 - just like Princess Diana was able to remain Princess of Wales - although she lost her ability to be styled HRH as well.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer is the eldest child of Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. As tradition dictates, the daughters of a duke, marquess or earl can be styled 'lady' before their first and last name, meaning she has been able to use the title since birth.

The Duchess of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester was never meant to receive her title. Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, originally from Denmark, married Prince Richard - a grandson of King George V - in 1972. Tragically, six weeks after their wedding his older brother was killed in a flying accident, meaning he went on to inherit the Gloucester dukedom.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor is the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent - who is the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Since her father George Windsor is officially the Earl of St Andrews, she has been entitled - like her older sister Lady Marina Windsor - to be styled a 'lady' since birth.

Lady Gabriella Kingston

As is the case with most of those styled a 'lady' in the United Kingdom, Gabriella Kingston has been entitled to use the title since birth. She is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent - who is the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II - and changed her surname from Windsor upon her marriage to Thomas Kingston, who passed away in 2024.

Lady Violet Manners

Lady Violet Manners is a socialite and businesswoman. She is the eldest child of David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland, meaning that - just like her younger sister Lady Alice Manners - she is entitled to use the title of 'lady' before her first and second name.

Baroness Owen

Charlotte Owen became Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge when she was made a Conservative member of the House of Lords in 2023 by former prime minister Boris Johnson. At the time of her appointment, aged 29, she was the youngest recipient of a life peerage.

Lady Venetia Baring

Lady Venetia Baring is the daughter of the Earl of Cromer, meaning she has been entitled to be styled 'lady' since birth. The model and actress' grandmother Esme Harmsworth, was Lady of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II, while her aunt Lavinia Baring was a Lady in Waiting to Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie Rhys-Jones received her first title, Countess of Wessex, upon her marriage to Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son Prince Edward in 1999. However, she bequeathed the Duchess of Edinburgh titled upon King Charles III's ascension to the throne when Prince William and Kate Middleton became the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Baroness Benjamin

Floella Benjamin's first honour came when she was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2001 for services to broadcasting. She was then appointed a Liberal Democrat life peer in 2010 - making her Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham in the County of Kent, and the first actress to become a peer in the House of Lords.

Baroness Brady

Karen Brady is a businesswoman and TV star, best known for appearing alongside Sir Alan Sugar on The Apprentice. She was made a Conservative life peer in the House of Lords, taking the title Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge, in 2014 and received a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) the same year.

Lady Frederick Windsor

Sophie Winkleman, an actress, is the half-sister of TV presenter Claudia Winkleman. She married Lord Frederick Windsor - who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and the second cousin of King Charles - in 2009 and is now official styled as Lady Frederick Windsor.

Baroness Harlech

Amanda Grieve received her baroness title upon marriage to Francis Ormsby-Gore, 6th Baron Harlech in 1986 - and became a well-known name in the fashion world as Baroness Harlech. As dictated by tradition in the UK, a baronet is a hereditary title and while the husband of a baroness does not receive a title, the wife of a baronet does.

Viscountess Hinchingbrooke

Julie Fisher had only recently relocated from the US to the UK when she met Luke Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke - the son of John Montagu, 11th Earl of Sandwich - at work, and the couple went on to marry in 2004. The entrepreneur and yoga instructor has been styled as Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke ever since.

Lady Viola Grosvenor

Lady Viola Grosvenor has been officially a 'lady' since birth as the daughter of Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster. Her father passed away in 1999, meaning her older brother Hugh Grosvenor became the next Duke of Westminster - one of the most important, and lucrative, titles in the country.

Marchioness of Bath

Emma McQuiston is the first black marchioness in British history. She became Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth upon her marriage to Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth in 2013 - and is often known publicly as Emma Weymouth. The couple were named the Marquess and Marchioness of Bath upon his father's death in 2020.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

A lady with a very glamorous family tree. Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones is the granddaughter of Princess Margaret, who was famously the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II. She is the daughter of David Armstrong-Jones, the 2nd Earl of Snowden, meaning she has been able to use her title since birth.

Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Eliza Spencer and her identical twin Lady Amelia Spencer are the second and third children of Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. Because of her father's title, she has - just like the rest of her female siblings, who also include older sister Lady Kitty Spencer - she has been entitled to be styled as a 'lady' since birth.

Lady Melissa Percy

Lady Melissa Percy is the daughter - and third eldest child - of Ralph Percy, 12th Duke of Northumberland, meaning she has been able to use her title since birth. She married Thomas van Straubenzee - a close friend of Prince William and Prince Harry - in 2013, however the couple divorced in 2016.

Lady Victoria Hervey

As the daughter of Victor Hervey, the 6th Marquess of Bristol, Lady Victoria Hervey has been entitled to be styled as a 'lady' since birth - and the media personality has become well-known in the public eye as such. Her older half-brother John Hervey was the 7th Marquess of Bristol, however after his death her full-younger brother Frederick Hervey took on the title in 1999.

Lady Mary Charteris

Lady Mary Charteris often dropped her title while making a name for herself as a model and DJ. However, she is the daughter of James Charteris, 13th Earl of Wemyss and 9th Earl of March, meaning she has been able to be styled as a 'lady' since birth. Her mother Hon. Catherine Guinness is also a member of the aristocracy, being the daughter of Jonathan Guinness, 3rd Baron Moyne.

The Countess of Burlington

Laura Roundell, who works in the fashion industry, has been connected to two titled families through marriage. She was first wed to Hon. Orlando Montagu, the son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich, and then walked down the aisle with William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington - heir to the Duke of Devonshire title - meaning she is now styled as Laura Cavendish, Countess of Burlington.

The Duchess of Rutland

Emma Manners, the daughter of a Welsh farmer, married David Manners in 1992. They became the Duke and Duchess of Rutland upon the death of his father in 1999 and she retained her title even after they separated in 2012 - and still lives in the grounds of the family seat, Belvoir Castle. She is the mother of Lady Violet Manners and Lady Alice Manners.

Lady Marina Windsor

Just like her younger sister, Lady Amelia Windsor, Lady Marina Windsor has enjoyed her official title since birth. She is the daughter of George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and the granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent - the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Baroness Shackleton

Fiona Shackleton made her name as the lawyer to famous faces including Sir Paul McCartney, King Charles and Princess Haya bint Al Hussein. She became Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia when she was created a life peer by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010, and sits as a Conservative in the House of Lords.

Baroness Warsi

Like most other baronesses, Sayeeda Warsi received her title after years of important contributions to society. The politician, who was co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party, became Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury in the County of West Yorkshire in 2007 and at the time was the youngest member of the House of Lords.

Lady Alice Manners

Just like her older sister Lady Violet Manners, Lady Alice Manners has been entitled to style herself as 'lady' since birth. She is the daughter of David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland - and is a model and socialite.

Lady Annabel Goldsmith

Lady Annabel Goldsmith inspired the exclusive London nightclub Annabel's, which was created by her ex-husband Mark Birley. She has been a 'lady' since birth, being the daughter of Robin Vane-Tempest-Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh, who went onto become the 8th Marquess of Londonderry. However, she herself went on to marry Sir James Goldsmith - and among the couple's children include journalist Jemima Goldsmith and politician Zac Goldsmith.

Countess of Carnarvon

Fiona Aitken married George Herbert, the future 8th Earl of Carnarvon in 1999. However, she didn't receive the title of Countess of Carnarvon until the death of his father. They both live at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, made famous as a filming location for Downton Abbey.