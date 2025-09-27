Prince William joins King Charles for private Balmoral mini break as they 'uphold father-son tradition'

The Royal Family famously take a well-earned break over August after a particularly busy schedule of events and engagements in spring and early summer. However, whilst they’ve been back in action a lot already this autumn, King Charles and Prince William are allegedly enjoying some quality father-son time at Balmoral.

The royals’ mini break of sorts is said to have begun after the Prince of Wales flew to Scotland following his and Kate’s poignant visit to Southport on 23rd September. As per The Telegraph, the monarch and William, who is first in the royal line of succession, will enjoy "an informal few days" together "privately".

The trip hasn’t been officially confirmed by the palace, but it’s been claimed that this is the third year they have done this at Balmoral. The trips are supposedly "not diarised with senior staff" but are "set aside to chat as Sovereign and heir".

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although the King and Prince of Wales have reunited in public multiple times recently, firstly as they paid their respects at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral and then during the US Presidential State Visit, these occasions were very public. This alleged mini break will give them time to catch up behind closed doors and away from media scrutiny.

They will likely have plenty to talk about both on a personal and a work level, especially in light of Prince Harry’s face-to-face meeting with His Majesty earlier this month. When the Prince of Wales was a teenager he’s said to have enjoyed weekly trips to Windsor Castle with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as she helped him prepare for his future as monarch.

"The Queen plays a very special dual role in William’s life," Katie Nicholl, author of Kate: The Future Queen, told OK! back in 2021. "She is his sovereign, but also a very loving grandmother who wants to prepare him for the future."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Reflecting upon him supposedly going to Windsor from Eton for lunch or tea on Sundays, she continued, "Afterwards, he would have one-on-one time with his grandmother to talk about whatever was on his mind. She was there for him to unload on - but those sessions were also an opportunity for her to mentor and teach him, as her grandfather, George V, did with her."

Katie believes that grandmother and grandson became "incredibly close" and "as his respect for her grew, he began to embrace his destiny". Since then Prince William has got a lot of experience under his belt as a senior working royal.

He’s launched several important initiatives close to his heart, from the Earthshot Prize to the Homewards programme which aims to demonstrate it’s possible to end homelessness for good.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Since becoming Prince of Wales his responsibilities have increased and as the two most senior members of the Royal Family, having time to reflect on everything from family life to work without being in the public eye is likely much appreciated by both William and King Charles.

September has been very busy for them both and autumn involves several more important royal appearances, including on Remembrance Sunday, at the the Earthshot Prize Awards and, reportedly, the King and Queen will also visit Vatican City.