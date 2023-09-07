King Charles to take on challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did in upcoming overseas trip

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles is set to take on a challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did during his and Queen Camilla’s upcoming overseas trip.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit France later this month and their visit will see the monarch deliver a powerful address.

His Majesty is reportedly set to address the French Senate specifically from the floor of the chamber which Queen Elizabeth apparently never did.

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth reached milestones and was no stranger to conducting overseas tours and delivering powerful speeches in her extraordinary reign. In his first address as monarch delivered just a day after her passing at Balmoral last year, King Charles paid tribute to her as an “inspiration and example”. His Majesty has already experienced countless major “firsts” of his own, including his coronation and first Christmas and Commonwealth Day as King.

Now King Charles is set to take on a challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did as he prepares for his next overseas trip later this month. Not only will it be another huge “first” for him, but it will also make history for the British Royal Family…

On September 20th King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their State Visit to France - a trip that was supposed to take place six months ago but was postponed amid protests in the country. Their Majesties will be in France until 22nd and during their visit, His Majesty will address the French Senate on the floor of the chamber.

According to The Telegraph, officials have stated that King Charles’ visit to France will help to further enhance an “absolutely massive” relationship between the two countries. His address to the Senate will reportedly be given partly in French and he will be the first British royal to give it from this particular location. Queen Elizabeth previously addressed the French Senate, but reportedly did so from the Salle des Conferences which is adjoined to the main chamber.

Whilst public speaking is a challenge, especially in multiple languages, King Charles has proved his showcased his proficiency with languages. He spoke in both English and German when he addressed the Bundestag in Germany in March.

Nevertheless the moment will likely be a major one for His Majesty, especially as he’s treading an unknown path by addressing the senate from the chamber floor. As well as delivering his prominent speech, King Charles and Queen Camilla are apparently set to take on over 20 engagements during their three-day visit to France.

These include Queen Camilla and French First Lady Brigitte Macron launching a Franco-British literary prize, a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace, a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles and touring a sustainable vineyard. His Majesty is also said to be scheduled to meet with people affected by the wildfires last year.

Speaking about the upcoming visit, King Charles’ Deputy Private Secretary Chris Fitzgerald declared that it will “celebrate” Britain and France’s “shared histories, culture and values”.

“As well as speaking to the strength of the UK’s bilateral relationship with France, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting sustainability and the power of community – key themes of importance to the citizens of both our nations,” he went on to declare.