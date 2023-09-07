King Charles to take on challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did in upcoming overseas trip
King Charles is set to take on a historic challenge when he and Queen Camilla make their upcoming overseas trip to France
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
King Charles is set to take on a challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did during his and Queen Camilla’s upcoming overseas trip.
- King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit France later this month and their visit will see the monarch deliver a powerful address.
- His Majesty is reportedly set to address the French Senate specifically from the floor of the chamber which Queen Elizabeth apparently never did.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the harsh message King Charles had to deliver about seeing Prince Harry while he's in the UK.
As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth reached milestones and was no stranger to conducting overseas tours and delivering powerful speeches in her extraordinary reign. In his first address as monarch delivered just a day after her passing at Balmoral last year, King Charles paid tribute to her as an “inspiration and example”. His Majesty has already experienced countless major “firsts” of his own, including his coronation and first Christmas and Commonwealth Day as King.
Now King Charles is set to take on a challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did as he prepares for his next overseas trip later this month. Not only will it be another huge “first” for him, but it will also make history for the British Royal Family…
On September 20th King Charles and Queen Camilla will kick off their State Visit to France - a trip that was supposed to take place six months ago but was postponed amid protests in the country. Their Majesties will be in France until 22nd and during their visit, His Majesty will address the French Senate on the floor of the chamber.
According to The Telegraph, officials have stated that King Charles’ visit to France will help to further enhance an “absolutely massive” relationship between the two countries. His address to the Senate will reportedly be given partly in French and he will be the first British royal to give it from this particular location. Queen Elizabeth previously addressed the French Senate, but reportedly did so from the Salle des Conferences which is adjoined to the main chamber.
Whilst public speaking is a challenge, especially in multiple languages, King Charles has proved his showcased his proficiency with languages. He spoke in both English and German when he addressed the Bundestag in Germany in March.
Nevertheless the moment will likely be a major one for His Majesty, especially as he’s treading an unknown path by addressing the senate from the chamber floor. As well as delivering his prominent speech, King Charles and Queen Camilla are apparently set to take on over 20 engagements during their three-day visit to France.
These include Queen Camilla and French First Lady Brigitte Macron launching a Franco-British literary prize, a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace, a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles and touring a sustainable vineyard. His Majesty is also said to be scheduled to meet with people affected by the wildfires last year.
Speaking about the upcoming visit, King Charles’ Deputy Private Secretary Chris Fitzgerald declared that it will “celebrate” Britain and France’s “shared histories, culture and values”.
“As well as speaking to the strength of the UK’s bilateral relationship with France, Their Majesties’ visit will include engagements highlighting sustainability and the power of community – key themes of importance to the citizens of both our nations,” he went on to declare.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Queen Rania accessorises pretty pleated skirt and crisp white shirt with pale green accessories and the result is divine
The royal looked impossibly chic in pastel tones
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Expert warnings of cutting grass in the heat – especially if you are not following these guidelines
Questioning if you can cut grass in the heat? You're not alone because the heatwave is making it tricky to know what's best for lawns
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
The harsh message King Charles had to deliver about seeing Prince Harry while he's in the UK
It does not seem that a family reunion is looming...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Margaret told off by Queen Elizabeth for leaving childhood friend ‘terrified’ by royal rumour
It's been claimed Princess Margaret was told off by Queen Elizabeth during their childhood for trying to 'frighten' her future Lady-in-Waiting
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles’ heartbreak as he must make difficult decision over whether to uphold royal tradition
If he hasn't already, King Charles must decide very soon whether to uphold a tradition that means a heart-wrenching experience for him
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The heartbreaking reason it was like Queen Elizabeth ‘had two families’ throughout her reign
A former royal lady-in-waiting has reflected on Queen Elizabeth's approach to motherhood and how it changed during her reign
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The two royals who’ll be working on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death
The first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death will be hugely poignant for the Royal Family and two of them will be undertaking engagements
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne emulates late Queen in bold ensemble but it’s King Charles who makes the biggest style statement debuting his very own tartan
King Charles has debuted a new tartan print made in his honour
By Jack Slater Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla pay tribute to two very special people – and fans cannot believe the mind-blowing connection to another former monarch
The King and Queen have taken time to celebrate two people who have hit quite the milestone
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Elizabeth II had the most on-brand response to Prince William's excessive party decoration
Queen Elizabeth's response to Prince William's excessive 21st birthday party decoration is so on-brand for Her Majesty and we love it!
By Laura Harman Published