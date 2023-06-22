King Charles reduced ’to tears’ by Prince William's spontaneous comment about Duchy of Cornwall's future
Prince William's comment left his father in tears...
Prince William once reduced his father, King Charles, to tears when he spoke about the future of the Duchy of Cornwall.
- King Charles admitted he cried after a moving comment made by Prince William, who has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall.
- Prince William inherited the estate when he became the Prince of Wales following the Queen's death last year.
Since Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in September 2022, there have been many changes within the royal family, with many members inheriting new titles.
One of those changes meant that Prince William and Kate Middleton, previously the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, became the Prince and Princess of Wales. This meant that Prince William inherited his father's estate, the Duchy of Cornwall.
The estate was previously run by Charles for more than 50 years when he was Prince of Wales, and he took great interest in its success.
And in a resurfaced clip from the ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall that has gone viral, the-then Prince Charles admits he teared up when he heard his son talking about the future of the estate.
Prince William said, "I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day and what I do with it. I think it’s really important, the family angle, I really do."
And responding to the sweet comment, Charles said, "When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it. I was deeply touched and moved by what he said. Frankly, it reduced me to tears. It did, really. Because, I suddenly thought, well, just hearing that from him has made the last 50 years worthwhile."
His role as heir to the throne is clearly something that Prince William takes very seriously. It was recently revealed that the future King admitted he understands how people 'struggle to see the point' of the Royal Family.
Speaking out about the public's perception of the Royal Family, William confessed that he understands why people 'find it hard' to see what they do.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales said, “We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family brings and what we do.”
He added, "But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do.”
William also revealed his plans to tackle homelessness in the UK - an issue that was close to his mother Princess Diana's heart and something he wants to continue.
The Prince of Wales said, "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did. I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it."
