King Charles's dressing gown-clad heroism saving staff member from behind a locked door with axe-wielding servants

King Charles's heroic act while wearing a dressing gown has been revealed by a former politician who recounted this bizarre but sweet story on a podcast.

As children, Prince William and Prince Harry were given only the best when it came to their education, which is why throughout their childhood there were often tutors who stayed with them at Highgrove House throughout the holidays. In a bizarre turn of events, former Cabinet Minister Rory Stewart, who was the Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation, used to be a tutor for the princes when he was just 19- years-old.

The former politician revealed that during his time working with the royals, he had a rather humourous run-in with the now-King who rescued him from a rather tricky predicament late at night.

Speaking on Gyles Brandreth's podcast, Rosebud, Rory revealed that he got stuck in a bathroom and had to be rescued by King Charles who ordered servants with axes to break down the bathroom door.

"My first recollection of that is that I managed to lock myself in his bathroom without realising that the bathroom door was an anti-terrorist steel door," began Rory.

Revealing that the King's eco-friendly attitudes aren't simply surface-level, the former tutor revealed that the King knocked on the bathroom door and asked him to make sure he switched off the bathroom light before heading to bed. "And so the Prince of Wales, at about 11.30 at night, knocks on the door and says 'would you mind turning out the light out before you go to sleep?' And I say 'Sir, I've locked myself in the bathroom'."

He revealed that this predicament didn't go down too well with the King and instead offered to sleep on the cold bathroom floor that night and wait until morning for help. "He says 'don't be ridiculous, you're not suggesting I wake up the whole house at this time in the morning to knock down the door'. And I say 'no, no, it's fine, I'll just spend the night sleeping on the floor'," said Rory.

Despite the cold reaction, Charles leapt into action to help the tutor and commanded servants to knock the door down and free him.

"Half an hour later, there he is in his dressing gown commanding men with axes," he recalled.

Rory reflected that he actually had a very lovely time with the young royals and said, "It was a very special experience of my life."

He added, "I was very happy to have done it."