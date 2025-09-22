King Charles and Queen Camilla's 'profound' and respectful gifts from President Trump during State Visit

President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the United Kingdom was a historic one, as it made him one of the first US Presidents since Harry S. Truman to have met with two reigning monarchs. He and First Lady Melania Trump were hosted at Windsor Castle by King Charles and Queen Camilla, with the Prince and Princess of Wales taking on the role of receiving them on the Berkshire estate.

As has become custom for a State Visit, gifts between the two parties were exchanged, and there was plenty of symbolism and significance behind the choices.

King Charles was gifted a replica of a President Eisenhower sword. In a statement released by the Palace, per Town & Country, this sword represented "profound respect" for His Majesty - and for the continuing relationship between the UK and the USA.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"This gift symbolizes profound respect and is a reminder of the historical partnership that was critical to winning World War II," it declared. "The sword also symbolizes the enduring values and cooperative spirit that continues to define the relationship between the United States and Great Britain."

Queen Camilla was also the recipient of a thoughtful gift, and this upheld a tradition that dates back decades. Her Majesty was given a vintage floral brooch from the legendary American jeweler, Tiffany & Co.

Featuring 18-carat gold, diamonds and rubies, the Queen later wore the brooch at the Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle, pairing it with a sapphire blue Fiona Clare dress and Philip Treacy hat.

(Image credit: Andrew Matthews - WPA/Getty Images)

Several American dignitaries have gifted something from Tiffany & Co over the years. When President Trump last visited, he gifted Queen Elizabeth II a brooch from the iconic jeweler. Before them, Barack and Michelle Obama brought Tiffany gifts during their first State Visit.

JKF and First Lady Jackie Kennedy also brought a silver Tiffany frame during their 1961 visit. As for the presents given to the President and First Lady by Their Majesties, symbolism was once again at the heart of the choices.

President Trump was gifted a unique, hand-bound leather book, crafted at the Royal Bindery, to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. He was also presented with the Union Flag that was flown above Buckingham Palace on the day of his inauguration in January.

First Lady Melania was presented with a personalized Anya Hindmarch handbag – a designer that counts the likes of the Princess of Wales as a fan - and a silver and enamel bowl created by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy. She and the President were also both gifted a silver photograph frame engraved with the joint cyphers of the King and Queen.

"These gifts were carefully thought out on both sides," says woman&home's Royal Editor Emma Shacklock. "They aren't so much personal presents like we exchange at Christmas or give for birthdays. They are all incredibly significant and chosen to reflect the whole point of the occasion - the relationship between the UK and US. The decision to release a statement explaining the gifts' meaning highlights this."

(Image credit: Yui Mok - WPA/Getty Images)

In a rousing speech given during the State Banquet, His Majesty toasted to the success of the US State Visit and of the relationship between the two countries.

"Mr President, as we approach the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence next year, it is remarkable to think just how far we have come. I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today," His Majesty declared.

"In renewing our bond tonight, we do so with unshakeable trust in our friendship and in our shared commitment to independence and liberty."